InMarket Acquires Out of Milk to Bolster Real-Time, Contextual Advertising from Planning to Purchase

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, has acquired Out of Milk, the popular shopping list app, from Bonial International GmbH.

Since 2012, Out of Milk, available for both iOS and Android, has been helping users keep track of shopping needs, pantry inventory, and to-do list items. With millions of downloads and MAUs, Out of Milk has been a leader for its value proposition and ease of use. The app has been widely recognized across the consumer shopping landscape, earning accolades such as the CNET Best Shared Grocery List and the Top 10 Most-Used Shopping Apps from Nielsen. Out of Milk has over 235,000 reviews and a 4.6/5 rating on Google Play.

As part of InMarket, Out of Milk will further bolster its industry-leading suite of owned-and-operated apps, including List Ease CheckPoints, and Key Ring that span the journey as shoppers plan, save and organize. These unique properties are part of InMarket's competitive advantage reaching shoppers across all stores and categories. The apps empower brands to reach a variety of highly engaged, opted-in shoppers in real-time. They also close the loop on measuring marketing effectiveness and promoting optimized growth via InMarket's comprehensive attribution and analytics offerings.

"We've built an unmatched 360-degree suite used by thousands of companies to understand the science behind growth and reach consumers at every stage of the buying process," said Todd Dipaola, CEO and Founder of InMarket. "Out of Milk is a perfect fit–it's a beloved brand that adds tremendous value for shoppers as they plan, consider, and buy. We're excited to have them aboard as we further scale InMarket to serve our users and clients."

According to mobile data and analytics firm App Annie, global consumers are now spending an average of 4.2 hours per day using apps on their smartphones, an increase of 30% over the last two years. Time spent specifically grew fastest with shopping apps (70% from 2018 to 2019) according to App Annie and continues to grow as consumers turn to their mobile devices to enhance their shopping experience across all phases of the buying journey.

"Out of Milk's mission is to help make shopping easier by providing users with the tools they need to enhance and expedite the shopping experience," said Max Biller, CEO of Bonial International GmbH. That mission continues as Out of Milk joins the InMarket shopping family and enters its next phase of growth. I could not be more excited to see the community continue to prosper. I thank all our team members that supported Out of Milk in the last years."

The Out of Milk transaction is the fourth purchase for InMarket since 2019, along with NinthDecimal, ThinkNear and Key Ring.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate in real-time, and measure success in driving sales. InMarket's proprietary Moments offering outperforms traditional advertising by 6.5x*.

InMarket, which has taken no outside financing, holds more than 27 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service location marketing platform was awarded Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. Its nationwide team is united across 20 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

*Wordstream Google Ads Benchmark for Mobile Media

About Bonial

As part of the media and tech company Axel Springer SE, Bonial is the top drive-to store marketing partner and drives innovation in digital offer communication in Germany and France. Bonial has been connecting consumers with shops for more than 10 years, enabling retailers and brands to communicate their offers digitally, in the best possible way. Bonial is a full-service provider and offers individual marketing solutions for 1,500 well-known retailers and inspires 10 million users daily on its kaufDA and MeinProspekt platforms, the largest local shopping apps in Germany. For more insights, visit bonial.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Heinzinger

[email protected]

SOURCE InMarket

Related Links

http://www.inmarket.com

