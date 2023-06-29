InMarket and The CMO Council Release Getting Smart About Ad Waste to Drive Efficiency in Advertising

Study finds marketers who leverage always-on attribution and real-time, inflight optimization drive up to 11x greater media efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising, today released their new study, Getting Smart About Ad Waste, in collaboration with the CMO Council. The study revealed that brands using InMarket's advanced attribution technology, including real-time inflight optimization, can achieve up to an 11x reduction in media waste compared to brands that don't. The highest performers in the study drove positive incremental results for 94% of their media spends.

Improving the economics of advertising and driving better outcomes against key KPIs are persistent challenges for CMOs. By focusing on always-on attribution and real-time inflight optimization, CMOs can extend the performance of their campaigns and drive dramatic increases in Return-On-Ad-Spend (ROAS).

The report highlights a major national Quick Serve Restaurant (QSR) brand that uses LCI (Lift Conversion Index) always-on attribution and real-time inflight optimization to monitor what exactly is driving their restaurant visits and sales. InMarkets' LCI attribution platform demonstrated that this specific chain was able to optimize nearly all impressions served—93% and 7% waste. The study compares this result to another major QSR brand that did not use the LCI's advanced capabilities resulting in a wasted 72% of all impressions served.

Additional highlights from the study on always-on attribution and real-time, in-flight optimization include:

InMarket found that LCI customers not leveraging always-on, real-time optimization have the opportunity to optimize 75% or more of their media spend: InMarket saw positive results in 94% (6% inefficiency) of the media for their highest-performing brands, while seeing an opportunity for their lower-performing brands not leveraging advanced attribution to optimize 75% of their current media impressions.

InMarket saw positive results in 94% (6% inefficiency) of the media for their highest-performing brands, while seeing an opportunity for their lower-performing brands not leveraging advanced attribution to optimize 75% of their current media impressions. With increasing campaign spending, the opportunity cost of wasted media is rising significantly: For campaigns nearing $20 million , if 75% of the campaign is non-performing, then that lack of optimization within their campaign is equivalent to 15 million wasted dollars in advertising spending.

"Consumer behavior is constantly shifting and evolving, requiring marketers to react and optimize in real-time to assure they engage consumers when and where it matters most," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "Traditional media approaches focused on lowering the costs associated with advertising. However, today's advanced measurement technologies empower CMOs to drive unsurpassed experiences, outcomes and efficiency from existing investments. We're excited to partner with CMOs to help them better engage consumers while also driving improved media efficiency and effectiveness."

Some of North America's largest corporate marketing organizations and brands trust InMarket's award winning advanced LCI attribution solution to optimize their media investments. InMarket's LCI has become the industry's leading attribution platform for marketers and agencies to understand the impact of their omnichannel marketing spend from impression to visit to purchase. For more information on InMarket's LCI visit https://inmarket.com/attribution.

"CMOs are facing growing budget pressures and increased expectations to drive positive ROAS from their media investments," said Donovan Neale-May, Executive Director of the CMO Council. "As a result, attribution adoption has become mission critical in order to accurately measure outcomes from media efforts, while further informing marketing and media strategies."

Spending on attribution software globally is expected to experience a strong 15.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, reaching $12.9 billion globally according to Allied Market Research. The CMO Council's 16,000-plus members control approximately $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. The council works to connect thought leaders and key players across multiple industries to build strong relationships among a strong group of senior corporate marketing executives. For more information, visit www.cmocouncil.org.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platforms, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the success of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was awarded Product of the Year at the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards for its GeoLink marketing platform, along with Best Advertising Measurement Platform at the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for its attribution platform LCI (Lift Conversion Index). InMarket was also awarded the Best Use of Data award at the 2022 Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards, and ranked 300 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. Its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

About CMO Council

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is the only global network of executives specifically dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide range of global industries. The CMO Council's 16,000-plus members control approximately $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include more than 65,000 global executives in more than 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets. For more information, visit www.cmocouncil.org.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE InMarket