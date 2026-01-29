InMarket Announces Natalie Bastian as Chief Marketing Officer

Globally recognized for driving brand transformation, accelerating go-to-market strategy, and delivering sustained growth across the advertising and media technology ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in real-time marketing and measurement, today announces the appointment of Natalie Bastian to Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Bastian will lead the company's marketing organization and play a central role in strengthening InMarket's strategic positioning and long-term enterprise value as a market-shaping advertising technology company.

Bastian will be responsible for evolving the company's go-to-market and growth strategies, sharpening its brand and product narrative, and increasing visibility and relevance among brands and partners across the broader marketing, commerce, and data ecosystem. She will be leading teams including public relations, product marketing, brand management, content, events, creative, and inside sales.

Most recently, Bastian served as Global CMO at Teads, where she helped guide the company through its nearly $1 billion acquisition by Outbrain and led the evolution of Teads' brand into a global omnichannel platform. Prior, she was SVP, Head of Marketing at Tubi, where she played a key role in scaling the brand through a period of rapid growth and acquisition by FOX, building integrated marketing and sales enablement strategies that significantly expanded brand awareness and unlocked new revenue streams. Natalie's background also includes roles at Roku, DISH Media, and A&E Networks.

"Natalie brings a proven track record of driving business growth at scale that will build on our double-digit growth trajectory and our recognition as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Her experience in elevating visibility among brands will help us to empower advertisers to make the most of every advertising dollar spent," said InMarket CEO Todd Morris. "As InMarket continues its mission to help move advertising from impressions to outcomes, Natalie's leadership will drive the expansion of our market presence and strengthen the value we deliver to our clients."

Following InMarket's launches of Predictive Moments , Unified Measurement and Lift Conversion Index for CPG in 2025, Bastian's appointment comes at a defining moment for InMarket, as the company doubles down on its AI-powered platform, delivering real-time, actionable insights empowering advertisers to build and optimize full-funnel, omnichannel campaigns to achieve incremental outcomes.

"As marketers increasingly seek better ways to attribute media investment and understand its impact on their business, InMarket sits at the center of this inflection point - delivering forward-looking solutions that close the gap and prove real, meaningful outcomes. I'm excited to step into this role and build on the momentum of the brand's transformation while scaling InMarket's ability to demonstrate measurable business impact for brands," said Bastian.

Natalie has earned industry-leading awards recognition including Chief Marketer's Top Woman in Marketing, She Run's It's Changing the Game Award winner, and was a finalist for AWNY's Future is Female. Natalie also serves on the board for IRTS and is an active member of the She Runs It's Executive Class, she has also served on the board for Ad Council.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has connected brands and customers when and where it matters most. Through InMarket's real-time marketing and measurement platform, brands can drive growth, optimize spend, and close the loop between consumer intent and purchase with unique, real-time, actionable intent, location, and item-level commerce data.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, measurement, and digital marketing, and was named by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three years in a row. InMarket earned a 2025 BIG Innovation Award for its big effect on real-time measurement and optimization, plus Best Overall Mobile Marketing Solution at the 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The company also received an Outstanding Integrated Ad Campaign Award at the 2025 Internet Advertising Competition, a Platinum Award at the 2025 AVA Digital Awards, and a 2025 Drum Marketing Award in the CPG/FMCG group for its strong client work.

InMarket's team is spread across more than 30 states. For more, visit www.inmarket.com .

Media Contact:

Alana MacLeod

Account Director

[email protected]

SOURCE InMarket