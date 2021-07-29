InMarket Announces the Winners of the First Annual Lift Leader Awards Program: Marketing Professionals who Demonstrate Excellence in Consumer Intelligence and Attribution

AUSTIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, today announced the winners of its inaugural Lift Leader Awards, celebrating the individuals and organizations who leveraged real-time engagement and insights to drive growth for their organizations. The program was designed to recognize leaders who challenged the status quo and pushed for closed-loop marketing effectiveness. They helped navigate their organizations to not only survive during a time of unprecedented change, but to thrive.

Winners have been selected for their innovation, adaptivity and optimization efforts across three main program categories in which their efforts made a measurable impact — Omnichannel/Multi-touch Attribution Marketing, Marketing Optimization, and Holistic Marketing. Each Lift Leader shared their program and experiences highlighting their results driving growth using attribution and insights. The Lift Leader awards program follows InMarket's recently released Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ Study for InMarket's Lift Conversion Index (LCI) Attribution solution, commissioned by InMarket, that found customers (or brands) could expect benefits adding up to a net present value of $11.16M over three years and a ROI of 180 percent leveraging LCI.

"Understanding the challenges posed to marketers over the past year, we're celebrating the individuals who leveraged real-time engagement and data insights to respond quickly to consumer needs, while driving growth for their companies," said Todd Dipaola, founder and CEO of InMarket. "Our Lift Leaders' success stories are not only inspiring, but they also showcase a roadmap for how data-driven growth is possible even during fast changing and uncertain times."

The 2021 Lift Leader award winners include:

Marketing Optimization

Winner: Lindsay Blanch - SVP, Head of Decision Science, Hill Holliday

Lindsay's ability to uniquely leverage InMarket's LCI features to better understand critical consumer insights helped drive advertising efficiency, return on advertising (ROAS) and sales. Blanch's work with LCI enabled Hill Holliday's clients to move beyond vanity metrics such as click-through rates, opting instead for measuring the success of their programs based on its impact on sales.



Winner: Lindsay's ability to uniquely leverage InMarket's LCI features to better understand critical consumer insights helped drive advertising efficiency, return on advertising (ROAS) and sales. Blanch's work with LCI enabled Hill Holliday's clients to move beyond vanity metrics such as click-through rates, opting instead for measuring the success of their programs based on its impact on sales. Omnichannel Marketing/Multi-Touch Attribution

Winner: Rachel Stephens - Vice President of Digital Marketing and Loyalty, Stop & Shop

Rachel's use of InMarket's LCI attribution solution helped her better understand the impact of Stop & Shop's advertising by channel and impression. These learnings helped drive visits, revenue, loyalty, and lifetime value while improving the efficiency of marketing programs.



Rachel's use of InMarket's LCI attribution solution helped her better understand the impact of Stop & Shop's advertising by channel and impression. These learnings helped drive visits, revenue, loyalty, and lifetime value while improving the efficiency of marketing programs. Holistic Marketing

Winner: Alison O'Keefe , VP of Marketing, Frisch's Restaurants, Inc.

Alison's work to implement a holistic, company-wide approach to attribution/measurement using LCI serves as a model for others to emulate. By leveraging the insights from LCI, O'Keefe successfully optimized campaigns through her better understanding of consumer shopping behaviors and allowed her to pinpoint the best ways to reach the brand's respective target audiences to drive growth.

To learn more about how InMarket's Lift Leaders leveraged technology to drive breakthrough results, watch their inspiring stories here .

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence, real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time, and measure success in driving sales. InMarket's proprietary Moments offering outperforms traditional mobile advertising by 6.5x.*

InMarket, which has taken no outside financing, holds more than 27 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink platform was awarded Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. Its nationwide team is united across more than 20 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

*Wordstream Google Ads Benchmark for Mobile Media

SOURCE InMarket