InMarket Appoints Retail + Consumer Executive Meka Millstone-Shroff to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, today announced the appointment of Meka Millstone-Shroff to its Board of Directors.

Millstone-Shroff brings 20+ years of leadership experience across retail and consumer-facing businesses to the InMarket team. She is currently an independent member of the Board of Directors for Neiman Marcus Group, Party City, and Athletico, and an independent member of the Board of Trustees for Public Storage. Her executive experience includes roles as President and COO of buybuy BABY, where she scaled the specialty retailer from just eight stores to 135 locations and $1 billion in sales from 2007-2018; and Chief Customer Experience Officer and Head of Business Development at Bed Bath & Beyond, where she guided cross-functional teams to grow the business, embrace innovation, and improve the customer experience across digital and physical channels. She also serves as a Senior Advisor with McKinsey & Company.

"InMarket's ability to go beyond 'the who' to help leading brands connect with their consumers 'when' and 'where' it matters most in the purchase process, is essential to creating great customer experiences and exceptional results," said Millstone-Shroff. "I look forward to helping Todd Morris, Todd Dipaola, and the entire team build upon their success to deliver a world-class product and achieve the company's goals."

As a member of the InMarket Board of Directors, Meka will be a vital advisor to the organization as it further scales its business model. She'll be instrumental as InMarket forges strategic partnerships, builds deeper customer relationships through the creation of exceptional experiences for their customers, and creates an aligned organization that can deliver superior operational results.

"We're thrilled to have someone as experienced as Meka join the board," said Todd Morris, co-CEO of InMarket. "Her expertise in guiding the world's leading retailers and consumer-facing brands, improving their customer experiences across both digital and physical channels, will be invaluable as we chart our own course for growth going forward."

Millstone-Shroff holds an MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School, and dual degrees summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School and the College of Arts & Sciences.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the impact of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket, which has raised no venture capital funding to date, holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform was awarded Best Location Marketing Platform at the 2021 MartTech Breakthrough Awards and Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. InMarket ranked 280 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list and its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

