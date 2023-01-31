InMarket Bolsters Executive Team with Appointments of Joshua Koran as Chief Product Officer and Neal Bonner as SVP, Insights and Analytics

Koran, a leading contributor to internet privacy standards, will accelerate InMarket's growth and product innovation, leading the company into the future of consumer-centric, omnichannel digital marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time activation, has bolstered its executive leadership team with the appointments of Joshua Koran as Chief Product Officer and Neal Bonner as Senior Vice President, Insights and Analytics. The new hires will accelerate the growth of InMarket's solutions that improve omnichannel marketing program outcomes, creating exceptional consumer experiences and market-leading Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS).

Koran will guide product strategy and innovation for the company's award winning solutions, reporting to InMarket Co-CEO Todd Morris. He brings over 25 years of innovation experience to the InMarket team, having led product development, data and commercialization at digital marketing companies such as Criteo, Zeta, Sizmek, AT&T, ValueClick and Yahoo!. Koran has been recognized by Business Insider as a "tech expert determining the future of digital advertising" and has been granted 26 patents over the course of his career.

"With the continued convergence of digital and offline experiences, we are laser-focused on helping brands understand the when and where to best connect with consumers to improve the effectiveness of their digital marketing investments," said Morris. "Koran is a globally recognized pioneer not only in delivering and optimizing real-time marketing solutions, but also in developing self-regulatory, consumer-centric privacy policy and open-source technologies that improve experiences and drive results. I am thrilled at how Koran's unique expertise and product leadership will help us accelerate innovation further and better serve our clients and the consumers they connect with."

Koran has been a vocal advocate to protect and balance people's privacy rights with the needs of Open Web publishers to be able to provide ad-funded access to their properties. His efforts include being a leading contributor to the Internet privacy standards such as the self-regulatory codes of conduct for NAI & MMA, as well as co-architecting AdChoices and IAB Transparency & Consent Framework for GDPR compliance. More recently, he has been supporting the next generation of Open Web interoperability standards and guidelines development via his contributions to the W3C, ANA Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media, Prebid, IAB EU and IAB TechLab.

"I am excited to work with the InMarket team at such a pivotal time for the digital ecosystem," Koran said. "InMarket's unique position in bridging digital and real-world experiences combined with its comprehensive planning to purchase offering helps marketers not only better engage their desired audiences in relevant, timely ways throughout the purchase process, but drive marketing leading results. I'm looking forward to building upon InMarket's award winning, innovative solutions including its GeoLink DSP and audiences, proven real-time Moments activation and omnichannel LCI measurement capabilities including visit and purchase lift. I've been impressed by these proven capabilities and their ability to help drive greater efficiencies and superior results for marketers looking for more accountable, consumer-centric marketing programs during these uncertain economic times."

In addition to Koran, Neal Bonner joins as SVP, Insights and Analytics. Bonner will spearhead data analytics to further accelerate InMarket's efforts to provide marketers with actionable insights they can use to build targeted consumer-centric programs that drive ROAS. He comes to InMarket from Nielsen where he spent almost 10 years in different roles, most recently as Vice President of Brand Impact, Insights and Innovation where he oversaw a team of 50+ associates across solutions development and delivery. His team was responsible for delivering over $60 million in analytics-based revenue across all of Nielsen's various data sets. Team building and efficiency have been the foundation of what Neal brings to his professional life. He has bachelors and masters degrees in Economics and an MBA.

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the success of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and was awarded Product of the Year at the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards for its GeoLink marketing platform, along with Best Advertising Measurement Platform at the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for its attribution platform LCI (Lift Conversion Index). InMarket was also awarded the Best use of Data award at the 2022 Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards, and ranked 300 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. Its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

