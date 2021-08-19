InMarket Expands its Curbside Solutions to Maximize Growth for Retail Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, is expanding its Curbside solutions to help brands meet shifting consumer behavior in today's evolving omnichannel environment. Designed to build smarter audiences, activate shoppers and measure real-time campaign success, InMarket's Curbside solutions connect brands with shoppers at critical moments in the shopping journey. The expanded offering follows the general availability of InMarket's Curbside Audiences across leading Data Management and Demand Supply Platforms earlier this month.

US shoppers spent $72.46 billion on click-and-collect in 2020–more than doubling 2019 sales. That figure is expected to rise to $83.47 billion this year . The growing popularity of click-and-collect shopping, including curbside pickup, has been fueled by the pandemic as shoppers try to stay safe amid social distancing regulations. The result has been a growing opportunity for marketers to connect with consumers and offer value throughout the purchase process.

InMarket's Curbside offering helps brands capitalize on this critical touchpoint by enabling dynamic experiences, delivered in real-time to targeted audiences. The addition of curbside attribution and analytics provides greater insight into omnichannel campaign performance and return on advertising spend (ROAS). Features of InMarket's Curbside solutions include:

Expanded Audiences: Combining real-world actions and consumer intent, Curbside Audiences enable brands to accurately target shoppers based on their past curbside behaviors to deliver more personalized user experiences. Audiences are now available across multiple verticals and brands across the Big Box, Quick Service Restaurants, Grocery, Department and Speciality Store categories and more, and can be custom built to drive incremental purchases and shopper loyalty.

Powerful, Real-Time Activation: Reaching customers at their precise moment of need during the purchase journey, Curbside Activation engages shoppers with a compelling and interactive Moment advertisement precisely as they arrive at the curbside location. Offers can include incentives on future curbside visits, promotion of add-to-order functionality to increase basket-size and more. InMarket's real-time Moments offer 6.5x higher average CTR.*

Industry-Leading Attribution: Incorporating robust consumer visit and sales data, InMarket's proprietary Lift Conversion Index (LCI) platform allows brands to understand their influence on the curbside customer journey from impression to purchase. Brands can now leverage LCI to determine the lift against Curbside Audiences or incorporate InMarket's custom polygon point of interest locations to map their specific pickup locations to determine visit lift and advertising spend (ROAS).

Robust Analytics: Analytic capabilities include identifying key demographics, attributes, motivations and opportunities for Curbside shoppers in order to anticipate future needs and provide a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape for brands.

"As the retail landscape evolves and COVID-19 cases fluctuate at the local level, brands must adapt by offering services, such as curbside pickup, to meet the consumers' needs and best interests," said David Staas, Chief Product Officer of InMarket. "Our expanded Curbside offering is designed to help brands connect and engage with consumers around those needs to drive growth, and most importantly allow them to build a better experience for those users throughout the purchase process."

InMarket's Economic Mobility Index (EMI) indicates a shift in visitation due to the growing number of COVID-19 Delta cases starting mid-July, compared to 2019 traffic levels. Data for the week starting August 1, 2021 found visits to malls down nearly 47%, followed by grocery stores down nearly 35%, and Big Box retailers down nearly 33%, compared to the same week in 2019. InMarket's Curbside solutions give these retailers additional solutions to drive revenue growth by meeting consumer needs during a difficult and unusual time.

For more information on InMarket's Curbside solutions, click here .

Since 2010, InMarket has been the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence, real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time, and measure success in driving sales. InMarket's proprietary Moments offering outperforms traditional mobile advertising by 6.5x.*

InMarket, which has raised no venture capital funding, holds more than 27 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform was awarded Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. Its nationwide team is united across more than 20 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

*Wordstream Google Ads Benchmark for Mobile Media

