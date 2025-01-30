InMarket Extends Award-Winning Sales Attribution & Measurement Solution to Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

On average, pilot program demonstrated a successful incremental sales lift of 12.6% and an iROAS of $3.06, showcasing InMarket's real-time, closed-loop measurement capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in real-time marketing and measurement, has launched sales lift conversion capabilities for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands within its award-winning Lift Conversion Index (LCI). LCI for CPG offers closed-loop attribution capabilities that connect omnichannel advertising impressions to purchases for CPG brands.

As consumer shopping patterns and the media landscape have become increasingly fragmented, it's pivotal for CPG brands to have the infrastructure in place to holistically measure the impact of omnichannel programmatic audiences and managed service media campaigns across retailers and channels. In fact, a single retailer makes up less than a fraction (<0.5%) of a shoppers' total monthly retail visits, according to the InMarket Index .

LCI for CPG brands solves these challenges, providing marketers with unique, real-time commerce intelligence into campaign performance across retailers, channels and KPIs, including incremental return on ad spend (iROAS), incremental sales lift, projected incremental sales and projected total sales of exposed. Reporting also includes detailed shopper metrics, such as average price per transaction, average purchase frequency and total basket size.

"The complexity of consumer shopping patterns and the surge of new media channels and tactics make it harder than ever for advertisers to discern what's truly driving sales. Notably, InMarket's LCI for CPG allows marketers to understand the impact of their advertising by retailer – something that no other solution provides – giving marketers a holistic picture of their digital advertising's influence," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "We are incredibly excited about the general availability of this powerful capability, allowing CPG advertisers to truly understand their incremental Return on Advertising Spend after completing a highly successful pilot program."

Leading up to the official launch of LCI for CPG, InMarket offered early access to select partners. Throughout the pilot program, LCI for CPG's ability to measure and optimize sales lift, while a campaign's inflight, drove remarkable results. On average, advertisers who participated in the pilot program experienced over $2.3 million in incremental sales, an incremental sales lift of 12.6% and an iROAS of $3.06, showcasing the exceptional impact of InMarket's real-time measurement and optimization capabilities in enhancing incremental growth.

CPG marketers can now take their measurement approach to the next level with InMarket by leveraging its award-winning, closed-loop attribution reporting and inflight optimization capabilities. Learn more about LCI for CPG and this innovative partnership today at https://inmarket.com/ .

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has connected brands and customers when and where it matters most. Through InMarket's industry-leading real-time marketing and measurement platform, brands can drive growth, optimize spend, and close the loop between consumer intent and purchase with unique, real-time, actionable intent, location, and item-level commerce data.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was named by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three consecutive years. InMarket was awarded a 2025 BIG Innovation Award and Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2024 Digiday Technology Awards for its innovative technology. InMarket also received an Outstanding Achievement at the 2024 Internet Advertising Competition for Best Integrated Ad Campaign, recognized as a Marcom Gold Winner and Global Tech Award Winner in AdTech for its exceptional client work. InMarket's nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

