InMarket Launches Incremental Sales Lift for the Automotive Industry to Prove Advertising Effectiveness

Snapchat expands measurement partnership with InMarket, empowering auto advertisers to leverage InMarket's Lift Conversion Index (LCI) to understand the incremental impact of advertising efforts on its platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, a leader in real-time marketing and measurement, has announced the launch of its Lift Conversion Index (LCI) for the automotive industry. LCI for the automotive industry (LCI for Auto) is a closed-loop attribution platform that provides incremental sales and visit lift metrics, empowering automotive brands and dealers to measure and understand the real-world outcomes of their advertising including vehicle purchases and incremental return on ad spend (iROAS).

By connecting omnichannel media to purchases, LCI for Auto provides a truly insightful view into auto advertising performance, enabling brands to:

Measure real-world auto consumer engagement with a closed-loop study that attributes dealership visits and sales to campaign performance.

Optimize media spend inflight throughout the campaign, including always-on creative, offer and media optimization.

Improve campaign strategies with actionable performance insights.

Inform partner decisions based on visits, preferred dealership locations, purchases after impressions and competitive visits, consideration and market share.

"Understanding the impact advertising has on driving incremental sales continues to be a top priority for marketers. This solution brings that powerful capability to auto advertisers nationwide," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "LCI for Auto not only closes the loop on this high-ticket investment, but enables marketers to optimize every dimension of their media to ensure that every advertising dollar drives shoppers into the dealership and off the lot in the vehicle of their dreams."

Leading up to the launch of InMarket LCI for Auto, InMarket worked closely with select partners and clients to finetune the solution. As part of InMarket's Preferred Measurement Partnership with Snapchat, auto advertisers on the platform gained early access to the solution, enabling them to better understand the online and offline outcomes of their Snapchat campaigns.

In the pilot program, a leading auto manufacturer worked with InMarket and Snapchat to measure the impact of its SUV campaign in driving dealership visits and auto sales. Combining the reach of Snapchat's advertising platform with LCI for Auto's always-on attribution capabilities, the auto manufacturer experienced a remarkable 31.6% incremental visit lift and 24% incremental sales lift. Overall, the program generated over $5.7 million in incremental sales. InMarket LCI's in-depth reporting also provided the brand's marketers with key insights into top-performing markets and SUV models, showcasing opportunities to optimize inflight and future campaigns.

"Given the nuanced purchase patterns and hefty price tags associated with auto purchases, measuring campaign success can be complex. Our phenomenal pilot program showcases the impact auto advertisers experience when combining Snapchat's advertising capabilities and reach with InMarket's real-time, comprehensive measurement solution," said Katelyn Kroneman, Director of Client Partnerships, Snap Inc. "Over the past few years, we've seen the incredible impact InMarket LCI has on proving the effectiveness of retail and dining advertising campaigns on Snapchat. We're excited to bring its capabilities to another key category."

The sales metrics provided in InMarket's LCI for Auto offering are enabled through a collaboration with S&P Global Mobility, which provides their Polk Purchase Signals data, including new and used vehicle transactions and associated MSRP sales cost by make and geography across the automotive category.

"The collaboration with InMarket not only enhances our ability to provide valuable insights into the automotive market, but also allows our data to be utilized across a variety of media platforms in new ways," said Joe Kyriakoza, Vice President and General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions at S&P Global Mobility. "Together, we are expanding the boundaries for how automotive brands can measure and optimize their advertising efforts, ultimately driving greater value for clients."

LCI continues to lead the way in developing solutions that enable real-time optimization and tie advertising impressions to transactional data to drive return on ad spend (ROAS). A recent study, conducted with the CMO Council, found brand advertisers who use always-on attribution and real-time optimization drive up to 11x more media effectiveness than their peers. InMarket's LCI was the first solution of its kind to offer multi-touch attribution and has received multiple patents for its lift methodology. The innovative technology has also received numerous awards for its impact, including a Sales & Marketing Technology Award for Product of the Year and a MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Advertising Measurement Platform.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has connected brands and customers when and where it matters most. Through InMarket's industry-leading real-time marketing and measurement platform, brands can drive growth, optimize spend, and close the loop between consumer intent and purchase with unique, real-time, actionable intent, location, and item-level commerce data.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and has been named by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three consecutive years. InMarket was awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2024 Digiday Technology Awards and a 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award for its innovative technology. InMarket also received an Outstanding Achievement at the 2024 Internet Advertising Competition for Best Integrated Ad Campaign, recognized as a Marcom Gold Winner and Global Tech Award Winner in AdTech for its exceptional client work. InMarket's nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com.

