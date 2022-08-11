InMarket Named "Best Advertising Measurement Platform" in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Advertising Measurement Platform" award in the 5th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

InMarket's advanced Lift Conversion Index® (LCI) platform leverages a patented control versus exposed methodology that enables brands to match real-people to real visits and real sales, determining the overall impact of their omni-channel marketing efforts.

Advanced functionalities like inflight optimization helps brands determine which creative, audience and publisher performs best, enabling campaign optimization on the fly. The ability to measure across channels, including mobile, social, connected TV, Radio, email and web activity to store visits combined with multi-touch attribution, gives marketers a comprehensive view of their campaign performance in one solution.

Additionally, LCI's ability to determine both visit and sales lift to assess campaign performance and Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) delivers a true 360-degree closed loop measurement. Prioritizing user experience, LCI streamlines its data and analysis into an easy-to-use singular dashboard, offering marketers an efficient way to visualize their brand's key performance metrics.

"InMarket is honored to be recognized as the leading advertising measurement platform," said Todd Morris, Co-CEO of InMarket. "We thank our sophisticated clients, who told us they wanted to go beyond visit data to include retail sales data; they wanted deeper dimensionality with greater speed; and they wanted to have the highest levels of accuracy so they could maximize their return on advertising spend."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"While marketers are under increased pressure to drive ROAS amid the return to normal, measuring the overall impact of their omni-channel marketing efforts with precision and accuracy can be a challenge," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "By providing marketers with the tools needed to drive engagement, ROAS and overall lifetime value, InMarket's breakthrough LCI technology powers a growth engine that enables brands to strategize, execute and measure omni-channel campaigns from planning to purchase in a seamless solution. Congratulations to InMarket on winning 'Best Advertising Measurement Platform.'"

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure success of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket, which has raised no venture capital funding to date, holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform was awarded Best Location Marketing Platform at the 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards and Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. InMarket ranked 280 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list and its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

