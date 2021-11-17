InMarket Ranked 280 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List after growing 463%

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, announces that it ranked 280 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

InMarket, which has raised no outside funding since its founding in 2010, achieved 463% growth during the period of 2017 to 2020, including surpassing $100M in annual revenue in the past year. Over the course of the last two years, InMarket has expanded its offering and capabilities through investments in data and products. Recent growth initiatives include expanding its first party owned and operated mobile apps, growing its permission-based consumer panel and acquiring robust DSP and measurement capabilities. Today, InMarket's comprehensive and award winning marketing platform helps thousands of leading brands with their omnichannel marketing efforts from planning to purchase.

"Our team is honored to be mentioned alongside such an impressive group of high-growth companies paving the way forward in technology," said Todd Dipaola, CEO and founder of InMarket. "Eleven years ago when we founded InMarket, we knew that mobile would become a change-driver for businesses. We are particularly proud that during the challenges of the past year, we not only endured, but continued to thrive. We're proud of this recognition of our growth, but we're more proud of our peeps and how we've worked with marketers to help them adapt and grow during unprecedented times."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time, and measure success in driving sales. InMarket's proprietary Moments offering outperforms traditional mobile advertising by 6.5x.*

InMarket, which has raised no venture capital funding, holds more than 27 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform was awarded Best Location Marketing Platform at the 2021 MartTech Breakthrough Awards and Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. Its nationwide team is united across more than 20 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

*Wordstream Google Ads Benchmark for Mobile Media

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

