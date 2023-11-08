InMarket Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

For the third year in a row, InMarket's substantial growth sustains its position as a leader in technological innovation and real-time marketing and measurement.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in real-time marketing and measurement, today announced its recognition as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™. 2023 marks InMarket's third consecutive year on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, highlighting its excellence in digital marketing and success driving return on advertising spend for thousands of leading brands in the moments that matter most.

"It's an honor to be recognized for the third year in a row by such a prestigious awards program," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "InMarket's remarkable growth over the past few years is a testament to the entire team and our clients, who are incredibly dedicated to connecting with consumers when and where it matters most. The ability to form these real-time connections has given these brands a platform to build and transform their consumer relationships, and drive exceptional experiences and outcomes. We look forward to many exciting opportunities for growth in the year ahead."

InMarket's proprietary real-time, AI-driven platform helps brands drive growth and optimize spend throughout the purchase process. By leveraging InMarket's unique data and real-time marketing and measurement capabilities, brands can close the loop between consumer intent and actual purchases. InMarket has also been recognized by Digiday, Business Intelligence Group, Web Marketing Association, MarCom and Martech Breakthrough Awards for excellence in advertising, marketing and technology in 2023.

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has connected brands and customers when and where it matters most. Through InMarket's industry-leading real-time marketing and measurement platform, brands can drive growth, optimize spend and close the loop between consumer intent and purchase with unique, real-time, actionable intent, location and item-level transactional data.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, along with a 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award for its innovative technology. InMarket was also awarded two Outstanding Achievements at the 2023 Internet Advertising Competition for Best Consumer Goods and Best Technology Integrated Ad Campaigns, recognized by MarCom as a Gold Winner, and included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for the third consecutive year. InMarket's nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

