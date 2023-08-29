InMarket Recognized by Digiday, Business Intelligence Group, Web Marketing Association and MarTech Breakthrough for Excellence in Advertising, Marketing and Technology

These Accolades Cement InMarket's Position as a Leader in Real-Time Advertising and Marketing Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising, today announced that it has received recognition from the following organizations for exceptional mobile advertising and marketing performance in 2023: MarTech Breakthrough, Business Intelligence Group, Web Marketing Association and Digiday.

InMarket's 2023 award recognitions are as follows:

"We are honored to receive these recognitions from prestigious institutions like Digiday, MarTech Breakthrough and the Web Marketing Association. These achievements serve as a testament to our team's dedication to helping brands connect with consumers when and where it matters most. We're incredibly proud of our InMarket team for continuously setting the standard in helping brands optimize every dollar by eliminating media waste and driving incrementality," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "We're also grateful for our clients, who put their trust in us as true partners in driving meaningful connections and lifetime value with consumers each and every day. These recognitions wouldn't be possible without their commitment to creativity and innovation across every touchpoint."

In the crowded mobile advertising space, InMarket partners with brands like STIHL and Bobs Evans Farms to offer brands an edge through interactive advertising experiences that create deeper, engaging connections with customers and drive return on ad spend (ROAS). Partnering with InMarket, STIHL transitioned from static ads to dynamic ad units, including 360º Panoramic creative, for campaigns like "Battery Drop," which included real-time, location-based retailer details. The combination of immersive ads and actionable store information boosted brand awareness and attracted new STIHL customers. This campaign earned InMarket and STIHL two 'Outstanding Achievements in Internet Advertising' recognitions from the 2023 IAC Awards for 'Best Consumer Goods Integrated Ad Campaign' and 'Best Technology Integrated Ad Campaign' as well as finalist status for 'Best Real-Time Strategy' at the Digiday Content Marketing Awards.

InMarket's Lift Conversation Index (LCI) measurement tool, which was used throughout these award-winning campaigns, allows marketers to actively monitor and evaluate the success of their campaigns inflight, ensuring maximum optimization. Getting Smart About Media Waste , a study conducted by InMarket and the CMO Council, recently revealed that brands not utilizing LCI's continuous, real-time optimization are missing out on opportunities to enhance 75% or more of their media investment, maximizing the value of every dollar expended.

Earning the trust of marketing teams from some of North America's largest and most prestigious brands to optimize their media investment, InMarket's award-winning LCI has become the industry's leading attribution platform for understanding the impact of omnichannel marketing spend from impression to visit to purchase. For more information on InMarket's LCI visit https://inmarket.com/attribution .

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platforms, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the success of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, along with a 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award for its innovative technology. InMarket was also awarded two Outstanding Achievements at the 2023 Internet Advertising Competition for Best Consumer Goods and Best Technology Integrated Ad Campaigns. InMarket's nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE InMarket