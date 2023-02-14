InMarket Releases its Breakthrough Moments List of Best-Performing Campaigns Across Key Categories for 2022

Panera Bread, Labatt and Rowdy Energy are among the top-performing real-time digital campaigns of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time activation, today released its top-performing Breakthrough Moments category winners for 2022. InMarket's 2022 Breakthrough Moments Report highlights the brands that most effectively combined timing, relevance and context at the point of purchase to create unforgettable brand experiences that drove exceptional viewability and engagement rates as high as 6.9%, which is 11.5x above industry benchmark.*

According to the Federal Reserve , e-commerce may have reached its peak in 2020 and has declined since, down to 14.8% of total sales from 16.4% at its height. This highlights the continued importance of reaching consumers during the purchase process in the physical world.

"According to eMarketer, mobile device usage takes up nearly 4.5 hours of a person's day. As a result, it's essential for brands to quickly adapt and create engaging campaigns that connect with consumers where and when it matters most," said Todd Morris, Co-CEO of InMarket. "Our 2022 Breakthrough Moments winners showcase the power of engaging consumers with real-time interactive experiences when and where it matters most —while consumers are shopping—to drive return-on-advertising spend."

Facing New Challenges in 2022

Throughout 2022, record inflation and increased costs presented new challenges for consumers and marketers following the return to normal. By emphasizing value, encouraging interaction and tapping timely moments, InMarket's Breakthrough Moments category winners prioritized consumer experience and emphasized creativity to drive remarkable results and return on advertising spend during times of economic uncertainty.

Dining:

Panera Bread

Celebrating the arrival of their new 'New Chef's Chicken Sandwiches,' Panera served up a tasty Moment. Displaying high-quality shots of their newest chicken sandwiches along with a direct call-to-action so consumers could quickly order the meal, Panera Bread's campaign drove consumers to their nearest location and generated an impressive click-through rate of 5.68%, 9.47x above the industry average.

Alcohol:

Labatt

Recognizing the impact of inflation on consumers' spending habits, Labatt brewed up a captivating campaign that featured an attractive offer: a $9 off coupon. Incorporating an animation, Labatt exhibited its selection of Labatt Canadian Pilsners and Labatt Blue Light Seltzers, while successfully encouraging consumers to save big, earning a strong click-through rate of 6.07%, 10.12x greater than industry average.

CPG:

Rowdy Energy

As energy drink sales soar, Rowdy Energy targeted a younger demographic seeking healthy alternatives that still pack the punch of traditional energy drinks. By featuring key product information, the interactive creative directed energy drinkers to their nearest store. Successfully building awareness and purchase intent for the up-and-coming brand, the campaign earned a click-through rate of 6.9%, 11.5x above the industry average.

Columbus® Craft Meats

Columbus® Craft Meats, a Hormel brand, tapped the surge in charcuterie boards for its digital campaign, utilizing a call-to-action that showcased its salami varieties alongside their perfect pairings. Offering a direct link for viewers to quickly add the product to their online delivery orders, the interactive creative amassed a click-through rate of 6.1%, which is 10.2x above the industry benchmark.

Retail:

Howard's

Amid the home improvement boom, Howard's tapped a creative Moment to stand out and encourage renovators to visit their nearest store. Highlighting big deals across five product categories, Howard's created a product carousel to display the name and price of each item. Alongside alluring product imagery, Howard's confirmed it was "In Stock" with a convenient banner. The timely campaign drove exceptional results with a click-through rate of 5.77%, 9.6x above the industry average.

Sports/Entertainment:

WOW Sports

Capturing the festivities of summertime with animated GIFs, WOW Sports promoted its watersports products with a splashy Moment. Flipping through a series of images of kids playing in the giant splash pad, the ads directed parents to the closest Sam's Club to find the exclusive products, generating a click-through rate of 6.51%, 10.85x above the industry benchmark.

Health/Pharma:

SmartyPants

During the Back-to-School shopping rush, SmartyPants launched a bright and bold animated creative for their kids' vitamins. Highlighting the product, a compelling $5 off coupon and specific product location, the campaign drove parents straight to Target's vitamin aisle, amassing a click-through rate of 6.18%, which is 10.3x above industry benchmark.

Lotteries:

New Jersey Lottery

Combining gamified creative with vibrant summer imagery, the New Jersey Lottery's "101 Days of Summer" campaign leveraged elements of summer fun to engage consumers. Offering unique prizes and encouraging viewers with a "Find the Fun" call to action, its "Tap-a-Ticket" game led consumers straight to the New Jersey Lottery Website, boasting a click-through rate of 6.4%, 10.67x above the industry benchmark.

Google Ads Mobile Benchmark for Average CTR, 2019

