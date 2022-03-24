InMarket Releases its Breakthrough Moments List of Best-Performing Campaigns for the Second Half of 2021

Anheuser-Busch, Barilla, and the Florida Lottery highlight list of the top-performing digital campaigns of 2021's Second Half

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, today released an overview of its top performing Breakthrough Moments winners for the second half of 2021. InMarket's H2 2021 Breakthrough Moments report highlights the brands that most effectively combined timing, relevance, and context to create brand moments that drove exceptional viewability and engagement rates as high as 18.06%, more than 30.1x higher than the industry benchmarks.*

"As the advertising landscape becomes increasingly saturated, brands must create experiences that stand out from the crowd. Established advertisers know to consider aspects of a campaign beyond the "who," and optimize the "when," "where," and "why,"" said Todd Morris, Co-CEO of InMarket. "InMarket's Breakthrough Moments recognizes agile brands whose campaigns not only increase awareness and engagement but create interactive experiences for consumers in the moments that matter - while they are shopping."

Leaders of the Everchanging 'Normal'

Consumers spent an average of 4.2 hours on their mobile devices per day in 2021, an 11% increase from the previous year. As a result, they have unparalleled exposure to advertisements – as many as 10,000 each day. To reach them effectively, brands must cut through the noise to offer consumers relevant, engaging experiences to remember. InMarket's seven Breakthrough Moments winners from the second-half of 2021–Anheuser-Busch, Bread & Butter Wines, Pendleton® Whisky, Tribute Wine, Florida Lottery, Barilla, and Stella Artois–leveraged real-time insights to reach customers in their precise moments of need, greatly exceeding industry benchmarks in terms of engagement.

Anheuser-Busch

Recognizing soaring popularity for hard seltzers in the summer, Anheuser-Busch promoted three lines of the bubbly beverages—Bud Light Seltzer, Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer, and Bon Viv. With mobile creative that transported customers to a relaxing summer scene, and shared a $5 rebate offer for the brands, Anheuser-Busch drove an impressive 11.85% CTR, 19.8x higher than the industry benchmark.





Seeking to ease protein intake concerns held by an increasing number of plant-based consumers, Italy's No. 1 pasta brand, Barilla, released their protein-packed and fiber-filled Red Lentil Spaghetti. Complete with the Target logo to inform consumers where to purchase the award-winning pasta, the ad's clean creative and clever copy resulted in a 5.41% CTR, 9x above industry average.





Global wine sales rose 5 % in the first half of 2021, and have shown no signs of slowing. Using straightforward creative, Bread & Butter Wines highlighted its selection of wines through a carefully curated color scheme and offered consumers an attractive call-to-action: $15 off their next wine purchase. The ad's effortless allure resonated with consumers as its 17.85% CTR was 29.8x greater than industry benchmarks.





Florida Lottery's gamified, holiday-themed creative project brought the whimsy of the holiday season to life. The campaign, titled "So Much Gift" prompted viewers to drag gifts from Santa's sleigh into a series of chimneys. Then, players were invited to 'Learn More' about holiday lottery games and their potential winnings. This experiential Moment highlights the importance of enticing and engaging consumers, as the ad garnered a click-through rate of 18.06%, which is 30.1x above the industry benchmark.





Born in the Great Northwest, Pendleton® Whisky's bold and adventurous spirit portfolio made an ad to match its Western Tradition. In an animated, live-action rodeo shot, the Pendleton® Whisky bottle and fire pit sweepstakes called viewers to click the 'Enter to Win' button, resulting in a 14.66% CTR, 24.4x above industry average.





In collaboration with Water.org, Stella Artois' 'Get Together For Good' campaign capitalized on the collective sense of togetherness prompted by the holiday season. The celebratory illustration offered viewers a compelling $10 rebate, resulting in a 9.45% CTR 15.8x above industry average.





Tribute Wine's video creative showcased the company's critically acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon. Through a captivating video with photography and product shots, alongside a prestigious 90-point grade from Wine Enthusiast, Tribute Wines prioritized only the most important information for viewers in the purchase process and amassed a 13.30% CTR, 22.2x above industry benchmarks, as a result.

"The InMarket team was excellent to work with, collaborating on our program from ideation to completion and regularly provided updated performance metrics while in-flight. Their creative team also animated our existing static creative to provide an improved dynamic Moments user experience, which surely contributed to our successful results." - Craig Caldwell, Commercial Director, Anheuser-Busch

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time, and measure success in driving sales.

InMarket, which has raised no venture capital funding to date, holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform was awarded Best Location Marketing Platform at the 2021 MartTech Breakthrough Awards and Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. InMarket ranked 280 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list and its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

