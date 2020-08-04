InMarket Releases its Breakthrough Moments List of Best-Performing Campaigns in the First Half of 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, today released an overview of its top performing Breakthrough Moments winners from the first half of 2020. Despite the uncertainty of H1 2020, the impact of the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic helped propel many of the company's top performing partner brands to deliver more impactful in-store moments for customers.

The report highlights winners of "The New Normal" – those that adapted to surges in consumer demand as sparked by the COVID-19. Winners effectively combined timing, relevance, and context to spark unique brand moments that drove exceptional viewability and click-through rates as high as 18.1% or 30.28x higher than the industry benchmark.*

InMarket's 2020 Breakthrough Moments demonstrates the company's continued commitment to delivering real-time, impactful campaigns for its partnership brands and agencies through the unique combination of delivery & timing, engaging creativity, and information & offer.

"InMarket's Breakthrough Moments illustrates changing consumer intent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Todd Dipaola, Founder and CEO of InMarket, "While 2020 began with familiar metrics and understanding of consumer behavior, COVID-19 upended conventional thinking. Through leveraging InMarket technology, our Breakthrough Moments winners were able to identify these changes and curate more relevant and helpful brand moments for their target consumers."

Winners of The Next Normal

By April 7th, more than 95% of the U.S. population was under some form of stay-at-home order as consumers stockpiled essential goods, and bolstered spending on streaming services, exercise equipment, food and alcohol, and DIY activities. Using this intelligence, STIHL, a leading producer of handheld power equipment, and their digital agency, PowerChord, targeted avid home improvers and situational DIYers alike. Using InMarket's GeoLink data and informative video ads, STIHL produced an 18.17% in-store click-through-rate, 30.28 times higher than the industry average.

"The hurdles we face at a time where going to stores in person isn't always an option has meant that creativity in advertising is more important than ever," says Vicki Head, Marketing Communications Manager at STIHL Southwest. "The location-based advertising tactics utilized by InMarket allowed us to reach customers at the time and place when their interest was at its highest."

"With limited points through which to reach modern-day consumers, disruptions like COVID-19 can be make-or-break opportunities for brands," said Nikki Vegenski, SVP, Marketing and Strategy at PowerChord. "InMarket's consumer intelligence is an essential tool for us as we navigate how consumer priorities are changing."

As part of its commitment to helping agencies and brands break through the clutter, InMarket will be holding a Breakthrough Moments Webinar on August 20, 2020 at 3pm EST. The webinar will feature InMarket's Creative Director Joseph Intile alongside PowerCord's Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategy Nikki Vegenski and Senior Account Manager-Lead Courtney Parker, who will share their thoughts on the critical components necessary to building a Breakthrough Moment. To register, visit https://go.inmarket.com/how-to-build-a-breakthrough-moment-webinar .

