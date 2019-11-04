InMed Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Business Update on November 8, 2019

VANCOUVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN;OTCQX:IMLFF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, will report financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019, which is the Company's first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ("1Q20"), on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time, 12:00 PM Eastern Time Local - Toronto (+1) 647 427 7450 Local - Vancouver (+1) 778-371-9827 Toll Free - North America (+1) 888 231 8191 Conference ID: 4858497 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2130453/2F3067289A74B03F88649F9143706484

Replays, Available through November 15, 2019:

Toronto: (+1) 416 849 0833 North America (Toll Free): (+1) 855 859 2056 Playback Passcode: 4858497 #

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2019 will be available at www.sedar.com on November 8, 2019.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, as well as a pipeline of medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about reporting financial results on November 8, 2019.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

www.inmedpharma.com

