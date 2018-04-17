InMed Rings the Opening Bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange

Eric A. Adams, InMed's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As the Company continues to build recognition in the capital markets and grow its exposure to a broader and more diverse investor audience, we're proud to celebrate our successful migration to the TSX today." Mr. Adams continued, "I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank our employees, investors and partners who have supported InMed in our many accomplishments to date. The integration of our proprietary drug-disease targeting platform and novel biosynthesis process, which we anticipate will deliver therapeutic compounds designed to treat multiple diseases with high unmet medical needs, is genuinely disruptive in the emerging cannabinoid space" concluded Mr. Adams.

About InMed:

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics platform, its biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the Company. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: delivering therapeutic compounds designed to treat multiple diseases with high unmet medical needs; Mr. Adams being featured in a television interview with Business News Network; and the expected fundamental value drivers of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: continued and timely positive preclinical and clinical efficacy data; the speed of regulatory approvals; demand for InMed's products; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, economic or market conditions may worsen; and InMed's proprietary bioinformatics platform, biosynthesis manufacturing process and drug development programs may not deliver therapeutic compounds designed to treat multiple diseases with high unmet medical needs nor become the fundamental value drivers of the Company . A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

