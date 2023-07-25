InMode Expands Women's Health and Wellness Market Footprint through Acquisition of Viveve Patents

InMode Ltd.

25 Jul, 2023

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is pleased to announce the completion of a significant intellectual property (IP) transaction in the women's health and wellness market. 

InMode has acquired all the intellectual property assets of Viveve Medical Inc. Viveve is a medical technology company focused on women's wellness and the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence (SUI). All of Viveve's worldwide patents will be transferred and registered under InMode Ltd.

The acquisition of Viveve's patent portfolio, in addition to an exclusive licensing agreement previously signed with the University of California relating to a bladder denervation patent, coupled with InMode's existing robust patent portfolio, fortifies InMode as the global market leader in women's wellness products development.

"Development of products for Women's Wellness continues to be a strategic pillar of our long-term growth strategy. By investing in new patents and licensing rights, InMode is not only strengthening its intellectual property portfolio but is also reaffirming its commitment to commercializing innovative technologies. InMode protects its IP worldwide against any company that attempts to infringe its proprietary rights," said Moshe Mizrahy, InMode CEO.

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies.  InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.  For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

