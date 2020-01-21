InMode Launches Newest MedTech Innovation: Evolve Hands-free Platform

LAKE FOREST, California, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is proud to introduce Evolve, a non-invasive hands-free workstation designed to remodel skin, treat adipose tissue, and tone muscles.

InMode's undisputed leadership in the minimally invasive market continues to be characterized by its strong reputation as an innovative company that delivers exceptional results to physicians and their patients. The success of InMode's Subdermal Adipose Remodeling Devices (SARD -Morpheus8, FaceTite and AccuTite) in the minimally invasive space inspired InMode to apply the same principles of facial and body remodeling to the non-invasive market in a hands-free application. Utilizing its unique bipolar technology for delivering RF energy and electromagnetic pulses, Evolve is the only device for treatment of skin, subdermal fat and muscle tone improvement.

As the first and only all-in-one hands-free device cleared by the FDA, Evolve is at the forefront of the market, delivering multiple non-invasive procedures on one system. Evolve is InMode's formal entry into the hands-free market and is founded on a unique three-dimensional approach to tissue remodeling. Its innovative design deploys three proprietary technologies - Tite, Trim, and Tone - allowing for customized treatment for a variety of body types.

Dr. Erez Dayan, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, commented, "Today's patients are seeking a customizable and effective solution for their aesthetic goals. This is the first time that I have the ability to offer a non-invasive solution tailored to my patient's needs. The Evolve platform is clinically the most effective solution available for the treatment of skin, fat and muscle. With the great results that are achieved, we see high levels of patient satisfaction."

"Our ability and success in bringing innovative solutions to the market are derived directly from listening carefully to our customers. The demand for an all-inclusive body solution in the non-invasive space is long overdue. We are proud to be the first company to offer the full range of treatments from non-invasive to minimally invasive in this segment. This exciting new technology is the latest addition to the InMode portfolio; as we continue to innovate, this ecosystem will only become more robust," said Shakil Lakhani, President of North America at InMode.

For more information about InMode and our wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

