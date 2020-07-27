InMode Technologies Win Major Beauty Awards

This year, Shape Skin Awards awarded Evoke, InMode's non-invasive, hands-free workstation designed to remodel the cheeks, jowls, chin and jawline in their "Stronger Jawlines" category. Further, Good Housekeeping has recognized Evolve, InMode's non-invasive hands-free workstation designed to remodel skin, treat adipose tissue, and tone muscles as an award winner in their 2020 Beauty Awards. In November 2019, Elle also released their "2019 Future of Beauty Awards" and named AccuTite as one of the best in the In-Office Treatment Category.

"We are honored to have received these three prestigious awards by industry experts, further solidifying InMode as an undisputed innovator in the non-invasive to minimally invasive medical technologies market," said Shakil Lakhani, President of North America at InMode. "These highly coveted industry wins are further validation that InMode's cutting edge devices deliver exceptional results to physicians and their patients."

Winners of these acclaimed awards went through months of testing by editors, readers, board members and some of the most esteemed names in the industry. Today's consumers are overwhelmed with options, and they rely on reviews, recommendations and these highly coveted awards from the experts more than ever before.

