InMode to Present at March Investor Conferences and Events

InMode LTD

04 Mar, 2024, 08:30 ET

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor conferences and events in March:

Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Format: Virtual fireside chat moderated by Suraj Kalia, Managing Director, Med Device Research Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

When: Tuesday, March 12 at 8:00 am ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

2024 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Matt Miksic, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

Where: Miami, FL

When: Wednesday, March 13 at 3:05 pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Jefferies Miami MedTech Doctor Summit

Presenters: Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer

Format: Aesthetics/Plastic Surgery Panel

Where: Miami, FL

When: Friday, March 15 at 11:00 am ET

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

