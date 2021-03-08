InMotion Hosting Announces the Acquisition of RamNode

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting today announced the acquisition of Atlanta-based RamNode.com, an established provider of high-performance unmanaged virtual private servers (VPS).

Under the terms of the deal, RamNode.com, its customers, staff and 5 data centers in Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, New York City and the Netherlands will now be under the InMotion Hosting umbrella. InMotion Hosting intends to continue to leverage the current team at RamNode and RamNode.com will be managed as a separate entity with no changes to its core product line.

Nick Adams founded RamNode in 2012 when he identified the need for affordable unmanaged servers and RamNode was among the first to go big in this space with SSDs and a focus on high performance. Nick approached InMotion Hosting in late 2020 about the possibility of IMH acquiring RamNode. He expressed great satisfaction with the entire experience and with his decision to transition RamNode to IMH. "Everything I have seen indicates that InMotion Hosting wants the business to grow and wants to put time and effort into it and has a vision and the strategy to make it happen. If I had the resources of IMH, what they are planning is exactly what I would do. That is what gives me high confidence that RamNode is in the right hands." Nick also added, "InMotion Hosting decided to take on the entire team at RamNode, which was of particular importance to me."

When asked about his own departure from the company, Nick mentioned that, "It's been a good run and I am honored that I was able to serve RamNode's customers for over 9 years. But it's time for me to move on to another challenge, something that also allows me to find a better work-life balance."

The acquisition was completed seamlessly in early February and was facilitated by Web Ventures (webventures.io), the acquisitions arm of InMotion Hosting. This is the first web hosting company acquisition by Web Ventures, who have so far focused on products in the WordPress ecosystem. Their portfolio includes W3 Total Cache, weForms and Sprout Invoices among others.

Web Ventures' core business philosophy is to be the transition partner for technology companies that have grown to a certain size and are unable to fuel further growth and innovation on their own.

According to Sunil Saxena, co-founder of both InMotion Hosting and Web Ventures, the difference between Web Ventures and venture capital, or private equity firms, is that, "Web Ventures is rooted in the technology space. We built InMotion Hosting from the ground up and we truly understand the pain points of this industry. Our focus is not to tear down a business and flip for a quick profit. Instead we want to build on the foundation started by these entrepreneurs and synergistically work with their core values and offerings to take the business to the next level."





Both Nick and Sunil stressed the importance of company culture and values and how they found common ground there as they moved through the acquisition process.

As per Sunil, "Really important was vetting the people and culture and the way business was done and how they treat their customers. One of the primary reasons that we proceeded with this acquisition is the people at RamNode and how they brought the business to this point and the critical role they will be playing to accelerate the business going forward."

RamNode's newest products have OpenStack as their underlying infrastructure platform. InMotion Hosting, which offers a full suite of web hosting products and cloud solutions, recently announced the general availability of their on-demand private clouds on OpenStack. This synergy between the technical roadmaps of the two companies, along with the ability to invest in technology and resources, will allow InMotion Hosting to quickly fuel future innovation for RamNode customers including better products, better infrastructure, more data centers and a better user experience.

For more information about RamNode, visit www.ramnode.com .

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With hundreds of thousands of customers, around the world InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 US-based customer support and open source technology. Our partnerships include SuperMicro and the Open Infrastructure Foundation. For more information on InMotion Hosting and a full suite of digital services, visit www.inmotionhosting.com .

