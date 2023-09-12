InMotion Hosting Elevates European Presence with Expanded Hosting Services

News provided by

InMotion Hosting

12 Sep, 2023, 08:42 ET

InMotion Hosting's full suite of web hosting services are now available from their European data center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting, an esteemed pioneer in premium web hosting, marks a significant milestone as it unveils its comprehensive suite of web hosting services in the heart of Europe. As a leader in the industry, InMotion Hosting's complete array of offerings now finds its home in the newly established European data center.

Embarking on this strategic expansion, InMotion's initial launch in the Amsterdam Data Center was marked by the provision of Shared Hosting services. However, the horizon has broadened. The data center now embraces an expanded product catalog, encompassing VPS, Cloud WordPress, Reseller, and Dedicated hosting services.

InMotion Hosting's success in the European market has prompted the company to speed up its growth trajectory. This journey takes the company from its temporary data center in Amsterdam to the nearby Digital Realty facility. Known for its exceptional facilities, Digital Realty stands as a trusted partner to InMotion Hosting for more than a year.

"It's exciting to enter this new phase of our expansion ahead of schedule and enhance our presence in Europe," said Erik Soroka, Director of Information Technology & Data Center Operations. "The new Amsterdam data center will help us better serve our customers, meet their evolving demands, and further solidify our place as a leading global web hosting provider."

The meticulously orchestrated transition to the Digital Realty facility concludes as planned in August, thus enabling InMotion Hosting to unfurl its complete product lines on September 1st. This advancement heralds a host of distinct advantages for both the company's steadfast patrons and newcomers.

  1. Increased Reliability and Uptime
    Proximity reigns supreme as the server and user become neighbors, expediting data exchanges while mitigating network disruptions and latency concerns. The outcome is a stable and uninterrupted hosting experience.
  2. Enhanced Data Security and Privacy
    InMotion Hosting's expansion on European soil symbolizes its commitment to GDPR adherence. Customers can place their trust in the meticulous protection of their sensitive data, in full compliance with stringent privacy standards.
  3. Accelerated Content Delivery and Optimal Website Performance
    Within the confines of InMotion Hosting's European data center, servers are equipped with the same flagship hardware and software as its other hosting services. From the speed-enhancing NVMe drives to the orchestration of the UltraStack configuration and other powerful open source technologies, the stage is set for swift content delivery, resource optimization, and peak performance.

InMotion Hosting's relocation shows its dedication to delivering superior service everywhere. The company remains devoted to improvement and growth, adapting to changing markets and customer needs. InMotion Hosting thanks its customers for their support and looks forward to the opportunities this move will bring.

For more information about InMotion Hosting and its comprehensive hosting solutions, please visit www.inmotionhosting.com.

About InMotion Hosting
InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Carrie Smaha
[email protected]
(757) 693-5451

SOURCE InMotion Hosting

