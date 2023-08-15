InMotion Hosting Launches New High-Performance WordPress Hosting Product

The company's next generation of cloud WordPress Hosting plans run on high-performance virtual private servers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting announced today the launch of its new cloud WordPress hosting plans and server management platform, Platform InMotion . From a single dashboard, users can create, manage, and deploy websites to a high-performance VPS optimized for WordPress. The launch of this product continues the commitment that InMotion Hosting has made to develop products that enhance the end user's experience.

InMotion Hosting launches new cloud WordPress hosting plans and server management platform, Platform InMotion. Discover powerful cloud VPS hosting with time-saving maintenance tools in an all-in-one platform.

Website speed is always a top concern for website owners. That's why InMotion Hosting crafted a WordPress hosting platform with speed as the top priority. Platform InMotion leverages our custom UltraStack configuration, server side caching profiles, Redis, and high-performance cloud servers to provide WordPress-optimized sites. As a result, users will see increased website speed and performance, and can relax knowing their hosting infrastructure is managed by our expert Technical Support and System Administration teams.

Furthermore, each plan offers multi-environment hosting, centralizing continuous development cycles into one platform. This enables rapid prototyping workflows through unique playground and production environments. All production plans run one WordPress site on a fully-isolated cloud VPS with dedicated resources for optimal performance and security.

The new WordPress hosting subscriptions are reasonably priced with monthly and yearly terms, backed by our industry leading money-back guarantee. Each subscription immediately grants users access to a plethora of valuable features such as WordPress pre-installed, free SSL, free dedicated IP, and playground environments.

Users will also benefit from the ability to create, restore and control site backups, and dictate automated WordPress updates.

Migrating a WordPress site to Platform InMotion is easy. The intuitive site-to-site migration tool makes it easy to copy a WordPress site's files, plugins, themes and database over to the new server. Users with larger sites can leverage their favorite migration plugin or SSH for more control over their website migration. Once the site is copied over, customers can safely deploy their site with minimal downtime.

"Keeping WordPress sites fast and stable under heavy traffic loads requires sophisticated infrastructure. Site owners are looking for a solution that keeps websites operating at peak performance - no matter what. We made the commitment to put every production environment on a cloud VPS server to provide each user with stability, security, and speed," said Todd Robinson, President and Co-Founder of InMotion Hosting.

For a complete list of features and available plans on InMotion Hosting's new cloud WordPress platform, please visit https://www.inmotionhosting.com/wordpress-hosting/platform-i .

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held SaaS technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With more than 170,000 satisfied customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 customer support and open source technology. We're a proud supporter of the WordPress Foundation and contributor to the Five For The Future initiative.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

