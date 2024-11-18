InMotion Hosting Elevates Server Security with Monarx Partnership

Enhanced security is now available to VPS and Dedicated Server customers at InMotion Hosting through Monarx's advanced malware protection.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting has partnered with Monarx, a leader in website and server security, to provide advanced malware protection for VPS and Dedicated Server customers. This partnership enhances security with real-time threat detection and elimination.

As cyber threats continue to rise, server security has become crucial for businesses and developers. A 2024 ISACA report indicates that 38% of organizations experienced more cyber attacks over the past year. InMotion Hosting offers Monarx as an additional security option to give customers an extra layer of protection without sacrificing server performance.

What is Monarx?

Monarx is a powerful tool that finds and stops malware in real time. Monarx can detect common malware threats such as phishing scams, adware, webshells, and uploaders. Using smart technology to analyze file behavior, Monarx can find hidden malware that doesn't leave obvious clues. It also connects to special databases called honeypots, which track and stop new types of malware.

Why InMotion Hosting Chose Monarx

InMotion Hosting chose Monarx for its accuracy, ease of use, and powerful real-time threat detection. To date, Monarx has stopped 42 million threats, including 34.8 million malicious files and 7.4 million risky ones. This extra protection can potentially safeguard InMotion Hosting's VPS and Dedicated Server customers from security threats.

"Monarx Security has alleviated many of the challenges we faced with abuse and phishing," says Chase Stricklan, Senior Manager of Data Center Services. "Its advanced detection identifies and mitigates threats early, reducing manual interventions and allowing us to focus on improving our core infrastructure."

Traditional malware detection often flags non-malicious files or misses new threats entirely. Monarx's behavior-based technology offers better protection, even finding files with custom code that might bypass standard security.

Additionally, Monarx protects sites using older PHP versions, allowing site owners the necessary time to upgrade securely. Since over 50% of sites run on older PHP versions, InMotion Hosting chose Monarx to protect customers who rely on these legacy PHP versions.

"We're committed to delivering high-quality services that simplify our customers' lives," said Erik Soroka, Director of IT and DC Operations at InMotion Hosting. "Monarx's cutting-edge detection technology and proactive protection allow our customers to focus on running their businesses, while Monarx ensures their website security."

Monarx "Active Protection" is a paid feature that can be added to a VPS or Dedicated Server plan through the AMP dashboard, and at checkout when customers purchase a Dedicated Server plan.

This partnership with Monarx reinforces InMotion Hosting's commitment to server security and delivering top-notch hosting solutions to its customers. Monarx's automated protection handles threats without manual intervention. To learn more, visit InMotion Hosting's Monarx Security webpage.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

About Monarx

Monarx is a leading cybersecurity company dedicated to delivering advanced malware protection tailored for web hosting environments. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Monarx consistently detects and prevents more malicious activity than conventional solutions, offering proactive, automated, and secure defense for web hosting providers worldwide. By equipping hosting providers with Complete Protection and WordPress Site Cleanup solutions, Monarx helps them reduce costs and save time, ultimately enabling them to deliver enhanced security and peace of mind to their customers.

