InMotion Hosting Launches InMotion Cloud, a Fully Managed Private Cloud for Businesses Leaving Hyperscaler Complexity Behind

InMotion Hosting brings 25 years of dedicated server expertise to the managed private cloud market, offering dedicated hardware, predictable pricing, and senior engineer support, with limited-time pricing starting at $399 per month.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting, a founder-led hosting and infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of InMotion Cloud, a fully managed private cloud built on dedicated hardware for businesses that have outgrown the cost and complexity of hyperscaler infrastructure.

InMotion Hosting Launches InMotion Cloud, Full Managed Private Cloud for Businesses Leaving Hyperscaler Complexity Behind

InMotion Cloud provides private cloud infrastructure with dedicated physical and virtual servers, powered by OpenStack, with reliable and scalable storage. InMotion Cloud's senior engineers manage everything for you. The product is built for growing technology companies that want an alternative to the rising cost and complexity of AWS, Google Cloud, or VMware.

Unlike traditional cloud providers that operate on a shared responsibility model, InMotion Cloud manages the full infrastructure stack, including:

Hardware provisioning

Hypervisor and OS patching

Network configuration

Security monitoring

Storage management

Customers receive a dedicated environment to run their business, including virtual machines (VMs) they can create and resize on demand, zero egress fees, and a senior engineer available on first contact.

"We've been running data center infrastructure for 25 years, and we've watched our customers outgrow shared hosting, outgrow VPS, outgrow dedicated servers, and then go to AWS or GCP and find themselves spending more than they expected with less support than they deserved," said Dan Cunningham, Chief Revenue Officer at InMotion Hosting. "InMotion Cloud is what we built for those customers. The same engineers, the same hardware ownership, and the same commitment to picking up the phone, at cloud scale."

InMotion Cloud is available immediately at inmotioncloud.com. The Explorer plan starts at $399 per month for a limited time and includes 24 vCPUs, 82 GB RAM, and 1.7 TB storage on dedicated infrastructure, with full management and senior engineer onboarding. Every plan is backed by InMotion Cloud's Results Guarantee, which provides up to 50% additional resources at InMotion Cloud's cost if the environment underperforms agreed specifications.

Larger managed private cloud configurations are available through InMotion Cloud's Small, Medium and Large plans, with custom architecture for enterprise workloads. Migration services are included for customers moving from AWS, Google Cloud, VMware, or on-premises environments.

Learn more about InMotion Cloud at inmotionhosting.com/cloud.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting delivers high-performance web hosting, cloud infrastructure, and managed services to businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs around the world. Privately held and proudly independent since 2001, the company serves over 170,000 customers with cutting-edge technology, 24/7 expert human support, and a deep commitment to open source innovation. InMotion Hosting is driven by the belief that every customer deserves exceptional support.

For more information, visit inmotionhosting.com or follow InMotion Hosting on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About InMotion Cloud

InMotion Cloud is a fully managed private cloud for businesses moving off AWS, Google Cloud, or VMware. Built on OpenStack and operated by InMotion Hosting's engineering team from US-based data centers, it combines dedicated hardware, zero egress fees, and hands-on senior engineer support in one flat monthly rate. Learn more at inmotioncloud.com or follow InMotion Cloud on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Carrie Smaha

[email protected]

(757) 693-5451

SOURCE InMotion Hosting