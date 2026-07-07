InMotion Hosting Marks 25 Years of Independent, Founder-Led Operation

The privately held infrastructure provider celebrates a quarter-century of continuous ownership with an open letter from its founders and a month-long customer campaign across its infrastructure solutions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting today announced its 25th anniversary, marking 25 years of independent, founder-led operation since the company was established in 2001. The company opened the milestone with a published letter from its founders and an anniversary campaign for new and existing customers, running through July 31, 2026, 12:00 PM ET, with offers across its managed dedicated, bare metal, and eco-friendly server lines.

InMotion Hosting 25th Anniversary Press Release

"Twenty-five years in, we still answer to the people who run their infrastructure on our network, not to outside investors," said Todd Robinson, President and Co-Founder of InMotion Hosting. "That independence is the reason we can plan for the long term, hold our pricing steady, and keep the same team accountable to customers year after year."

Founded in 2001, InMotion Hosting designs, owns, and operates its own hardware and private network rather than reselling capacity from hyperscale cloud providers. That ownership model gives customers direct access to the engineers responsible for their environments and lets the company set its own roadmap. The company has remained under the same founding ownership for the full 25 years.

To mark the occasion, co-founders Todd Robinson and Sunil Saxena published an open letter to customers and partners. The letter reflects on the company's 25 years of independent ownership, thanks the customers who built their businesses on InMotion Hosting's infrastructure, and reaffirms their commitment to staying privately held and founder-led. It frames independence not as a legacy detail but as the reason the company can keep its trajectory, pricing, and support decisions accountable to customers first. The full letter is available at inmotionhosting.com.

"Reaching 25 years independently says something about how we've chosen to grow," said Sunil Saxena, Co-Founder of InMotion Hosting. "We wrote this letter because the milestone belongs to the customers as much as it does to us. They trusted us to keep their sites and applications online, and this is our chance to say so directly."

InMotion Hosting's anniversary campaign is open now and runs through July 31, 2026. Customers and partners can read the founders' letter and view eligible anniversary offers at inmotionhosting.com/deals.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting delivers high-performance web hosting, cloud infrastructure, and managed services to businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs around the world. Privately held and proudly independent since 2001, the company serves over 170,000 customers with cutting-edge technology, 24/7 expert human support, and a deep commitment to open source innovation. InMotion Hosting is driven by the belief that every customer deserves exceptional support.

For more information, visit inmotionhosting.com or follow InMotion Hosting on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Carrie Smaha

(757) 693-5451

[email protected]

SOURCE InMotion Hosting