InMotion Hosting Launches March Server Madness as Demand Grows for Predictable Infrastructure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting launches its March Server Madness promotion, offering limited-time savings on Bare Metal and Dedicated infrastructure. The promotion addresses organizational needs for predictable alternatives to fluctuating public cloud costs.

From February 24 to March 26, customers can get discounted single-tenant hardware, designed for high performance. They are ideal for workloads that need consistency, control, and isolation.

Unlike virtual cloud platforms on third-party systems, InMotion Hosting owns and runs its infrastructure from end to end. This gives customers direct access to hardware and network resources.

"Performance variability and billing unpredictability are pushing teams to reconsider their infrastructure models," said Trey Faison, Director of Products at InMotion Hosting. "Dedicated and bare metal platforms remove abstraction and deliver the predictability that performance-driven teams require."

March Server Madness Promotion Details

Dedicated & High Capacity Managed Servers: 50% Off Premier Care

New customers on Dedicated and High Capacity Managed Server plans can add Premier Care at half price. Premier Care combines intelligent malware protection with priority access to trained support professionals.

The Dedicated Server lineup includes InMotion Hosting's flagship Extreme plan, powered by the AMD EPYC™ 4545P processor with 192GB DDR5 ECC RAM, positioning it among the most powerful fully managed single-socket servers available at its price point.

Eco-Friendly Dedicated Servers: Save up to 20%

For organizations seeking capable, dedicated infrastructure at an aggressive price point, InMotion Hosting's Eco-Friendly Servers deliver the same root access, isolation, and control as standard dedicated hardware. These servers are built for teams that need predictable, dedicated resources without the premium associated with the latest-generation builds, making them a compelling entry point for cloud migration or capacity expansion.

Bare Metal Infrastructure Available Through Sales Consultation

InMotion has increased its Bare Metal Server inventory. Customers now have more configuration options for specialized workloads.

These servers are available in addition to the Dedicated and High Capacity Managed lines. InMotion Hosting continues to provide Bare Metal Servers built for organizations that need direct hardware access with no virtualization layer.

Bare Metal Servers deliver:

Hardware-level provisioning

Direct CPU and memory allocation

Predictable I/O performance

Full root-level control

Custom pricing and configuration support are available through the Sales Team during the March Server Madness event.

Across all eligible configurations, every server includes full root access, support for clean OS installs, and custom images. Plus, the freedom to build an environment that matches exact operational requirements; no bundled software, no vendor lock-in. Its infrastructure is designed for the way serious technical teams actually work: with precision, autonomy, and zero tolerance for artificial limitations.

March Server Madness offers are available for new subscriptions. Select configurations are available through InMotion Hosting's Sales Team.

Explore March Server Madness: www.inmotionhosting.com/deals

Contact sales at (757) 416-6575 ext.1 for more offers and promotions.

Terms & Conditions

All promotional offers are available to new server customers only and apply to select configurations. Discounts apply to the initial term unless otherwise stated. Premier Care discount applies to qualifying Dedicated and High Capacity Managed Server plans only. Free Website Migration is valid for one cPanel-based site and does not include email migration. Offers expire March 26, 2026, at 12:00 pm ET. Additional restrictions, exclusions, and service terms apply. Visit inmotionhosting.com for full details.

About InMotion Hosting

Founded in 2001, InMotion Hosting is a privately held infrastructure provider delivering engineered bare metal and dedicated hosting solutions to more than 170,000 customers worldwide. By owning and operating its infrastructure on a privately managed network, the company provides performance consistency and operational control for organizations that treat hosting as mission-critical.

For more information, visit inmotionhosting.com or follow InMotion Hosting on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Carrie Smaha

[email protected]

(757) 693-5451

SOURCE InMotion Hosting