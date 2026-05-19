Designed for agencies managing multiple client environments, the program rewards consolidating those accounts onto InMotion Hosting with percentage-based commissions, cost savings, and dedicated operational support.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting, a founder-led hosting company built on owned infrastructure and 24/7 human support, launched the Agency Partner Program, giving digital agencies a new way to build predictable revenue from the hosting infrastructure they already manage for clients. The program connects partner agencies with dedicated operational support, discounted pricing, and a direct lead pipeline from InMotion Hosting's sales team.

InMotion Hosting's New Agency Partner Program Turns Client Hosting Into a Growth Engine

The program positions InMotion Hosting as a long-term infrastructure partner for digital agencies. It enables agencies to scale client environments with reliable hosting and operational support. For the agency, it converts hosting from a pass-through expense into predictable commissions.

"Digital agencies are effectively running infrastructure businesses for their clients," said Garrett Bryan, Group Product Manager at InMotion Hosting. "We built this program to support that reality, with scalable pricing, revenue opportunities, and hands-on operational support."

Why this is different from standard affiliate programs:

Most hosting partner programs pay a flat fee for a new signup. InMotion Hosting's Agency Partner Program is built differently. Benefits scale with the total value of accounts an agency manages, increasing as that portfolio grows. Agencies that split client accounts across multiple providers have a direct financial incentive to consolidate.

Commission amounts are based on the first-year value of each transaction, ensuring meaningful payouts across plan types.

amounts are based on the first-year value of each transaction, ensuring meaningful payouts across plan types. Discounts on new and renewing hosting plans reach 25 percent at the top tier.

on new and renewing hosting plans reach 25 percent at the top tier. All partner tiers include free site migrations , removing one of the most common friction points when agencies move client accounts to a new platform.

, removing one of the most common friction points when agencies move client accounts to a new platform. Qualifying partners also receive a free agency hosting account, valued at up to $30 per month. For agencies evaluating the program, it removes the cost barrier of running their own environment on the platform before committing client accounts to it.

Beyond commissions, the program creates two direct channels for a new client pipeline. Agencies listed in InMotion Hosting's public Agency Partner Directory become discoverable to businesses actively searching for qualified web professionals. InMotion Hosting's sales team also refers leads directly to partner agencies when they align with client needs. Both channels are supported by product training that prepares agency staff with the confidence to sell and support InMotion services.

For agency clients, the program removes a common friction point. Consolidating client accounts onto a single infrastructure platform eliminates the fragmented hosting operations that result from managing multiple providers. As a result, clients have a more consistent and unified hosting experience.

Partner agencies also gain access to Advanced Product Support (APS), available at the Recognized tier and above. APS gives agency staff priority access to InMotion Hosting's most experienced technical engineers, with faster resolution times for complex issues that fall outside of standard support. For agencies managing production environments across multiple clients, access matters.

Day-to-day account management runs through WebPro, InMotion Hosting's agency management dashboard. Partners use it to manage client billing, account upgrades, email configurations, and one-click application installs across all client accounts from a single interface.



Member Entry Level Recognized $3,600+ ARR Preferred $7,200+ ARR Signature $36,000+ ARR Revenue Commission on all Plan Referrals 8 % 10 % 10 % 12 % 12-Month Value Commissions ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Discounted Pricing for Agency and Clients — 8% Off New & Renewing 15% Off New & Renewing 25% Off New & Renewing Free Agency Hosting Account (up to $30/mo) — ✓ ✓ ✓ Support Partner Success Manager Consultant Available Dedicated Manager Dedicated Manager Dedicated Manager Advanced Product Support (APS) — ✓ ✓ ✓ Executive Agency Partner Sponsor — — — ✓ InMotion Solutions Consulting — — 2 hrs/mo 2 hrs/mo Growth & Visibility Agency Partner Directory Listing — Listed Listed Featured Co-Marketing Opportunities — — — ✓ Private Partner Community & Resources — ✓ ✓ ✓ Operations Free Site Migrations ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ WebPro Centralized Account Dashboard ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

The four program tiers, Member through Signature, reflect the scale of each agency's client portfolio. Higher-tier benefits include:

InMotion Solutions consulting hours for custom client environments

Premium placement in a public Agency Partner Directory

Co-marketing exposure to InMotion Hosting's audience

Executive-level sponsorship for top-tier partners

Monthly consolidated billing (Preferred and Signature tiers, coming soon)

"We are not building an affiliate network," said Trey Faison, Director of Products. "We are building an agency channel. Our goal is to become the infrastructure platform agencies depend on for their clients."

Who it's for: The program is built for digital agencies of any size, from freelancers transitioning to multi-client models to established shops managing dozens of client environments. Other qualifying agencies include

WordPress development studios

SEO and marketing agencies

CMS and storefront specialists

Full-service design and development firms

The tier structure scales to match, so agencies managing 10 client sites and agencies managing 100 both find a program level that fits their portfolio. The program is not designed for one-off referrals or coupon-driven activity.

Agencies apply through the Agency Partner Program page at inmotionhosting.com. Approved partners are onboarded through WebPro and receive resources to help them get started.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting's Agency Partner Program: https://www.inmotionhosting.com/agency-partner-program

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting delivers high-performance web hosting, cloud infrastructure, and managed services to businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs around the world. Privately held and proudly independent since 2001, the company serves over 170,000 customers with cutting-edge technology, 24/7 expert human support, and a deep commitment to open source innovation. InMotion Hosting is driven by the belief that every customer deserves exceptional support.

For more information, visit inmotionhosting.com or follow InMotion Hosting on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Carrie Smaha

[email protected]

(757) 693-5451

SOURCE InMotion Hosting