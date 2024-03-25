InMotion Hosting Wins the Winter 2024 Leader Award in Web Hosting from SourceForge

InMotion Hosting is proud to be a winner of the Leader award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting, an industry leader in web hosting, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a winner of the Winter 2024 Leader Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison platform. This prestigious award highlights InMotion Hosting's commitment to excellence and places it in the top fifth percentile of highly-reviewed products on SourceForge.

"We're happy to announce this year's remarkable Winter 2024 Leaders," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "InMotion Hosting showed that they're beloved by their users, as evidenced by the large quantity of outstanding user reviews ."

To win the Winter 2024 Leader award, InMotion Hosting had to receive an impressive number of high-rated user reviews. InMotion boasts an overall score of 4.2 out 5, positioning the company's product among the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge. This achievement underscores the exceptional quality that InMotion Hosting consistently delivers to its customers.

"At InMotion Hosting, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Winter 2024 Leader Award. We strive to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge," said Matt Bell, InMotion Hosting's Senior Manager of Sales.

InMotion Hosting offers a diverse range of web hosting products designed to cater to the unique needs of businesses and individuals, including:

From Shared Hosting for smaller websites to powerful dedicated servers for high-traffic enterprises, InMotion Hosting delivers reliable, high-performance solutions. This award signifies the trust and satisfaction from their customer base. Likewise, it reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge services that empower customers to success in the digital landscape.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , YouTube and GitHub .

