INMOTION's Easiest-to-Learn Electric Unicycle E20 Aims to Revolutionize Micromobility

SHENZHEN, China, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13th, INMOTION is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation in micromobility: the all-new electric unicycle E20. This groundbreaking model boasts the easiest learning curve of any unicycle on the market, making it the perfect choice for riders of all experience levels.

INMOTION E20, the easiest-to-learn EUC(electric unicycle)

E20 redefines accessibility and fun in micromobility. Thanks to its pioneering dual-wheel system, the unicycle remains steady even when stationary, providing an unmatched ease of use for beginners. Whether navigating city streets, exploring parks, or venturing into suburban areas, it adapts seamlessly to various environments.

Also, this unicycle offers two riding modes: standing and seated, catering to different riding preferences. While standing mode might require a learning period, seated mode is almost instantly accessible, providing immediate comfort.

Featuring robust 14-inch high-elasticity tires, this model significantly improves road handling and obstacle clearance, ensuring smoother rides over diverse surfaces. With a maximum range of 18.6 miles (30km) and a top speed of 12.5 miles (20km/h), it fully meets the short-distance transportation needs for various daily life scenarios. It can circle a standard 400-meter track 75 times or make 3 loops around Central Park in New York.

Experience the future of micromobility with latest electric unicycle E20. Combining innovative design, powerful performance, and unparalleled ease of use, it sets a new standard for personal transportation.

For added fun, this electric unicycle supports versatile customization options, including DIY stickers and customizable ambient lighting effects to create a one-of-a-kind ride. It also comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music and making each ride more enjoyable, it is definitely your best travel companion for family outgoings.

WangYu, CEO of INMOTION, shares his excitement about the launch: "We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking electric unicycle. Our goal was to create a product that combines ease of use, powerful performance, and personalization. We believe this unicycle will revolutionize micromobility, providing a fun, efficient, and customizable riding experience for everyone."

The official launch of the INMOTION E20 Electric Unicycle is scheduled for June 13rd on YouTube: https://youtu.be/WNubWCQGhqY. Pre-orders will be available at the INMOTION distributors' store and official online store https://store.inmotionworld.com/products/inmotion-e20.

For more information about the INMOTION E20 Electric Unicycle and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit www.inmotionworld.com.

About INMOTION

Founded in 2012, INMOTION is a global high-tech company integrated with R&D, manufacturing and marketing sensor-controlled vehicles for personal transportation. At present, INMOTION's products lines cover electric unicycle, electric scooter, e-bike, hoverboard and more. Centered on these product lines, INMOTION will always strive to shape the transportation sector by crafting more cutting-edge rides to simplify the travel and commute within the city for all riders of all ages.

