Inner Haven Wellness Increases In-Network Coverage to United Healthcare and Cigna, Expanding Access to Eating Disorder Treatment Services in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, an eating disorder treatment provider in Wisconsin, is proud to announce new in-network contracts with Evernorth, and its parent company, Cigna, as well as Optum, and its parent company, United Healthcare.

The new in-network status demonstrates Inner Haven Wellness's commitment to broadening access to high-quality eating disorder treatment for individuals seeking recovery.

Lee Neagle, M.A., LPC, Executive Director of Inner Haven Wellness, said, "Our mission is to ensure that individuals with eating disorders receive the best care possible. Our contracts with Cigna and United Healthcare allow us to deliver treatment to more individuals suffering with an eating disorder."

Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Medical Officer of Inner Haven Wellness, emphasized the significance of these contracts, saying, "Quality eating disorder treatment services are crucial for those in need. In expanding our network, we can now offer effective, evidence-based care to more Wisconsin residents seeking support on their recovery journey."

Inner Haven Wellness operates an Intensive Outpatient Program and a Partial Hospitalization Program for adults suffering with eating disorders in Madison, Wisconsin. In addition to Cigna and United Healthcare, the program is an in-network provider with several other insurance companies, including Carelon, Common Ground, Dean Health Plan, Mercy Care, Network Health, Tricare East, Trilogy, WPS, and Quartz.

Neagle added, "The addition of these major insurance providers reinforces our commitment to making quality eating disorder treatment accessible to our local community. Our goal is to be a collaborative partner with other local treatment professionals, and now, with Cigna and United Healthcare on board, we can partner with more treatment providers when they have clients in need of higher-level care."

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment provider that offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming for adults in Madison, Wisconsin. Drawing from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Inner Haven Wellness places significant emphasis on skill development and practice to empower individuals on their recovery journey. The program's flexibility allows clients to access treatment that suits their unique circumstances and needs.

For media inquiries, contact Lee Neagle at [email protected].

To learn more about the dedicated team of clinicians at Inner Haven Wellness, please visit innerhavenwellness.com.

