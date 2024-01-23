Inner Haven Wellness Increases In-Network Coverage to United Healthcare and Cigna, Expanding Access to Eating Disorder Treatment Services in Wisconsin

News provided by

Inner Haven Wellness

23 Jan, 2024, 12:33 ET

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, an eating disorder treatment provider in Wisconsin, is proud to announce new in-network contracts with Evernorth, and its parent company, Cigna, as well as Optum, and its parent company, United Healthcare.

The new in-network status demonstrates Inner Haven Wellness's commitment to broadening access to high-quality eating disorder treatment for individuals seeking recovery.

Lee Neagle, M.A., LPC, Executive Director of Inner Haven Wellness, said, "Our mission is to ensure that individuals with eating disorders receive the best care possible. Our contracts with Cigna and United Healthcare allow us to deliver treatment to more individuals suffering with an eating disorder."

Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Medical Officer of Inner Haven Wellness, emphasized the significance of these contracts, saying, "Quality eating disorder treatment services are crucial for those in need. In expanding our network, we can now offer effective, evidence-based care to more Wisconsin residents seeking support on their recovery journey."

Inner Haven Wellness operates an Intensive Outpatient Program and a Partial Hospitalization Program for adults suffering with eating disorders in Madison, Wisconsin. In addition to Cigna and United Healthcare, the program is an in-network provider with several other insurance companies, including Carelon, Common Ground, Dean Health Plan, Mercy Care, Network Health, Tricare East, Trilogy, WPS, and Quartz.

Neagle added, "The addition of these major insurance providers reinforces our commitment to making quality eating disorder treatment accessible to our local community. Our goal is to be a collaborative partner with other local treatment professionals, and now, with Cigna and United Healthcare on board, we can partner with more treatment providers when they have clients in need of higher-level care."

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment provider that offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming for adults in Madison, Wisconsin. Drawing from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Inner Haven Wellness places significant emphasis on skill development and practice to empower individuals on their recovery journey. The program's flexibility allows clients to access treatment that suits their unique circumstances and needs.

For media inquiries, contact Lee Neagle at [email protected]

To learn more about the dedicated team of clinicians at Inner Haven Wellness, please visit innerhavenwellness.com.

SOURCE Inner Haven Wellness

Also from this source

Inner Haven Wellness Expands Eating Disorder Services with New Partial Hospitalization Program in Madison, Wisconsin

Inner Haven Wellness Expands Eating Disorder Services with New Partial Hospitalization Program in Madison, Wisconsin

Inner Haven Wellness announces the launch of a new eating disorder Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) for adults in Madison, Wisconsin. This...
Inner Haven Wellness Opens Eating Disorder Treatment Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Inner Haven Wellness Opens Eating Disorder Treatment Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Inner Haven Wellness, an eating disorder treatment provider, announces the opening of a new intensive outpatient program for adults in Madison,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.