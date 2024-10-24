Inner Haven Wellness Launches Virtual Eating Disorder Intensive Outpatient Program for Adults Across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, a leading eating disorder treatment provider with programs in Madison and Neenah, Wisconsin, announces the opening of a new virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for adults. The program is accepting clients statewide, further expanding Inner Haven Wellness's commitment to supporting Wisconsinites on their recovery journeys.

Approximately 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men in Wisconsin are struggling with an eating disorder. Only 10% of those struggling seek treatment, in part because treatment options in the state are limited. Inner Haven Wellness's new virtual IOP is designed to offer flexible, comprehensive care to adults across Wisconsin, allowing participants to receive treatment from the comfort of their own homes. Held during the evening, multiple days per week, the virtual IOP provides a convenient option for those balancing daily responsibilities while seeking support for eating disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Lee Neagle, MA, LPC, Executive Director of Inner Haven Wellness, commented, "We are thrilled to launch our virtual IOP, which allows us to reach adults who may not have the ability to attend in-person sessions. Evening sessions are particularly important for those juggling work or family commitments. Our goal is to create a welcoming and effective treatment environment that meets clients where they are."

Inner Haven Wellness's virtual IOP is grounded in the company's holistic and evidence-based treatment approach, drawing on Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and other integrative practices. The program includes individual and group therapy, skill-building exercises, mindfulness practice, and personalized nutrition planning, all led by licensed clinicians with extensive experience in eating disorder treatment.

Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Medical Officer at Inner Haven Wellness, added, "The launch of this virtual program is a vital resource for adults in Wisconsin who need structured, high-quality care but may not be able to attend in-person sessions. By providing excellent care online, we can ensure that more individuals have the opportunity to begin or continue their recovery journey, no matter where they live."

The virtual IOP expands on Inner Haven Wellness's current in-person Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization offerings in Madison and Neenah. This addition highlights the organization's continued commitment to addressing the evolving needs of individuals suffering from eating disorders across Wisconsin.

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment provider serving adolescents aged 12-17 in Neenah, and serving adults 18 and older in Madison as well as virtually across the state. The provider offers both Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs, utilizing evidence-based approaches such as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). Inner Haven Wellness is dedicated to empowering individuals on their path to recovery by providing flexible, tailored treatment options that meet each client's unique needs.

For media inquiries, contact Lee Neagle at [email protected].

To learn more about the dedicated team of clinicians at Inner Haven Wellness, please visit innerhavenwellness.com or call 608-691-6165.

