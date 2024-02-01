Inner Haven Wellness Opens Adolescent Eating Disorder Intensive Outpatient Program in Neenah, Wisconsin

Inner Haven Wellness

01 Feb, 2024

Inner Haven Wellness, an eating disorder treatment provider, announces the opening of a new adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Neenah, Wisconsin. This program will serve as the treatment provider's first offering for adolescents. Inner Haven Wellness currently operates adult eating disorder IOP and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) levels of care in Madison, Wisconsin.

NEENAH, Wis., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness announces the opening of its first adolescent eating disorder Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Neenah, Wisconsin. In addition to the new program, the treatment provider offers an eating disorder IOP and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) for adults in Madison. The Neenah program also marks Inner Haven Wellness's first expansion into a new city. 

The IOP will treat adolescent clients ages 12-17 seeking comprehensive and compassionate care for eating disorders and co-occurring conditions. Inner Haven Wellness's IOP is the only treatment program primarily focusing on eating disorders in the Fox Valley area, increasing access to life-saving quality treatment services.

Lee Neagle, MA, LPC, Executive Director at Inner Haven Wellness, emphasized the program's commitment to local families and adolescents, saying, "At Inner Haven Wellness, we recognize the unique challenges adolescents face in their journey towards recovery from eating disorders. We want to empower each young person and provide a supportive and understanding environment. Our goal is to foster resilience and strength in our clients that will guide them towards lasting recovery."

Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS, Chief Medical Officer at Inner Haven Wellness, added, "Many adolescents in our country are suffering from devastating physical and psychological consequences of their eating disorders. We seek to deliver quality treatment services in a time of great need. Our goal is to work with adolescents as well as their families and support systems to help them find lasting recovery."

The IOP will deliver specialized eating disorder treatment, including individualized nutrition planning with a registered dietitian, supportive meals, individual and group therapy sessions, therapeutic sessions for families, mindful movement, and skill building exercises.

Neagle concluded, "This expansion enables us to serve adolescents and adults, and our intention is to continue to meet the need for eating disorder services in Wisconsin. Our objective is to deliver quality treatment services and grow the availability of those programs with a steadfast commitment to training, supervision, and ongoing collaboration with the professional community. We look forward to serving the Fox Valley."

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment provider serving adolescents 12-17 and adults with a location in Neenah, Wisconsin, and Madison, Wisconsin. The provider delivers both Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Programming. Drawing from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Inner Haven Wellness places significant emphasis on skill development and practice to empower individuals on their recovery journey. The program's flexibility allows clients to access treatment that suits their unique circumstances and needs.  

