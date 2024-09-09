Innersense Organic Beauty Expands into Body Care with New Clean, Wellness-Driven Collection

Originally launched in 2006, Innersense Organic Beauty began with a focus on holistic wellness for both stylists and clients, which included a range of body care products. Over time, the brand shifted its primary focus to hair care, gaining recognition for its commitment to clean and effective formulations. Now, developed over three years and refined through more than 20 formula iterations, the Body Care line is a natural next step and reentrance for the wellness brand that reflects both consumer and professional demand for cleaner, more effective body care solutions. At the heart of the collection is the Vitarevive Trio—a blend of vitamins B5, C, and D— ingredients that are celebrated in hair care, but also known in skincare for their ability to increase moisture, brightness and elasticity, leaving skin hydrated, radiant and firm. As with all Innersense products, the new collection is gluten-free, cruelty-free, and upholds the brand's Clean Standard by excluding over 3,000 potentially harmful ingredients, making it suitable for all skin types.

"We approached this line with the same meticulous care that has defined our brand from the start. Wellness and performance are at the core of everything we do, and we wanted to bring these same commitments to our body care line. With the recent advancements in ingredients and chemistry, we believe it's the perfect moment to reintroduce a dedicated body care collection crafted to meet the Innersense Clean Standard. Our goal is to elevate the standard in the body care category by delivering clean, high-performance products that inspire our customers to embrace their self-care ceremonies as much as we do," said Greg Starkman, Founder and CEO, Innersense Organic Beauty.

Innersense Body Care products range from $28 - $42. Products include:

Inner Glow Body Scrub : A revitalizing, antioxidant-rich scrub that combines sugar and fruit enzymes exfoliants to reveal radiant skin.

: A revitalizing, antioxidant-rich scrub that combines sugar and fruit enzymes exfoliants to reveal radiant skin. Awaken Body Wash : An invigorating body wash that gently cleanses and restores harmony to your skin without stripping natural oils and nutrients.

: An invigorating body wash that gently cleanses and restores harmony to your skin without stripping natural oils and nutrients. Renew Body Lotion : A soothing, lightweight body lotion that replenishes moisture for hydrated, healthy skin.

: A soothing, lightweight body lotion that replenishes moisture for hydrated, healthy skin. Blissful Body Butter: A nourishing body butter that delivers deep hydration for soothed, moisturized skin.

Since 2006, Innersense Organic Beauty has been at the forefront of clean, organic hair care that offers salon-level performance without compromising health and safety. The brand remains committed to sustainability, transparency, and cruelty-free practices, consistently advocating for meaningful industry change. The return to the body category with the launch of their new body care line strengthens this commitment, extending their holistic approach to wellbeing with professional-grade, clean formulations designed for the mindful, wellness-conscious consumer.

Innersense Body Care collection is now available at InnersenseBeauty.com, Amazon, Beauty Heroes, and The Detox Market. For more information about Innersense Organic Beauty, please visit InnersenseBeauty.com.

About Innersense Organic Beauty :

Innersense Organic Beauty is a clean, sustainable hair care brand dedicated to creating the safest and most effective products for all hair types and textures. Developed by stylists Greg and Joanne Starkman, the brand's formulations feature nourishing ingredients and are processed without animal testing. Innersense uses ingredients that are sustainably sourced and prioritize the health of their clients by avoiding the use of phthalates or known endocrine disruptors. As a Certified B Corp, Innersense Organic Beauty aims to be a force for good by meeting the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. Their diverse range of products is designed to be a ritual of self-love, supporting every unique hair care journey while promoting a healthier, more sustainable future.

