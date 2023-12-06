Innerspace Counseling Introduces New Jersey's First Perinatal Wellness Program (PWP)

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innerspace Counseling, New Jersey's Premiere Intensive Mental Health Program Provider, is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking Perinatal Wellness Program (PWP). The program, which is now accepting referrals, is the first of its kind in the state and aims to empower and support individuals needing a higher level of care for mental health challenges during the transformative journey of pregnancy, childbirth, and early parenthood.

Innerspace Counseling's Perinatal Wellness Program (PWP) stands out as the first and only mental health Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) in the state of New Jersey, providing a higher level of mental health treatment for pregnant and postpartum individuals. It also serves as a valuable resource for outpatient therapists, psychiatrists, OBGYNs, birth centers, maternity wards, and pediatricians encountering perinatal patients struggling with anxiety, depression, mood disorders, OCD, PTSD, ADHD, and more. The Perinatal Wellness Program (PWP) will fill a critical gap in maternal healthcare.

As a female owned and led mental health agency, Innerspace Counseling is uniquely qualified to offer perinatal mental health care. Recent news articles have been highlighting the gap in mental health care for perinatal treatment and advocates have been sounding the alarm for years. According to Postpartum Support International, 15% to 20% of women experience more significant anxiety (including PPA – postpartum anxiety) and depression (including PPD - postpartum depression) during the perinatal period, which is from pregnancy through the first 12 months after birth. Innerspace Counseling is now a resource for specialized help.

Ajita Shah, LPC, NCC, ACS, PMH-C, Program Director and Owner, and the guiding force behind Innerspace Counseling shares a deeply personal connection with the perinatal period's complexities. "Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand the silent struggles that so many endure during the perinatal period. It's a time that's supposed to be filled with happiness and connection, yet for many, it's a period tinged with emotional distress and doubt. This issue became more than a professional observation for me. It turned deeply personal as I myself have wrestled with these overwhelming emotions after the births of each of my children. This blend of my professional experience and my personal journey is what fuels my commitment to creating and fostering this program," she reflects.

Shah continues "At Innerspace Counseling, we understand that the perinatal period can bring both joy and difficulty. Our objective is to create a safe and compassionate space where those in need and their families can flourish. Our Perinatal Wellness Program (PWP) is specifically designed to address the emotional, psychological, and relational aspects of this transformative journey, ensuring the well-being of both parent and child."

Courtney Zambrano, LPC, NCC, PMH-C, Director of Clinical Services at Innerspace Counseling, states "I became passionate about creating this program when I unfortunately saw firsthand the lack of support available to pregnant women dealing with loss. I have a personal and professional desire to support women during the most vulnerable time of their lives. Far too often, women are left to grieve these painful losses on their own." Ms. Zambrano developed the program curriculum understanding that perinatal mental health needs are experienced across all ages, income levels and races with minimal resources available and a high need for education for both patients and the professionals working with them. "An additional goal for this program is to raise awareness and educate other providers, as many women are unaware of how common their experience is and are not provided adequate resources, if any. With this program, we want to reach medical and mental health professionals, as well as communities in an effort to increase the understanding of the unique experiences and needs of perinatal individuals."

Each client receives a combination of a detailed assessment, individual and group therapy, medication management, and family sessions, forming a comprehensive, holistic approach to support. The team of expert therapists at Innerspace Counseling, trained in perinatal mental health, works closely with clients to navigate the complex emotions, fears, and adjustments that accompany pregnancy and postpartum.

"We believe in the power of collaboration and understanding. Our therapists work together with clients, fostering a supportive partnership that promotes healing and growth," adds Ms. Shah. "By focusing on the unique needs of each person, we empower them to embrace their role as parents and cultivate positive relationships with their little ones."

Key benefits of the Perinatal Wellness Program (PWP) by Innerspace Counseling with IOP and PHP include:

Tailored Support: Each client receives personalized care, ensuring that their unique needs and circumstances are effectively addressed. Expert Guidance: Innerspace Counseling's team of experienced therapists, psychiatrists, and nurse practitioners are trained and certified in perinatal mental health and equipped to navigate the complexities of this transformative period. Comprehensive Services: The program offers a range of services, including individual counseling, group therapy, medication management and family sessions. Specialized Therapy Modalities: Our team has composed a comprehensive curriculum that draws on their training in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). This approach is utilized in group therapy sessions to teach skills that improve mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotional regulation, and distress tolerance. Collaborative Approach: Innerspace Counseling fosters a collaborative partnership between therapists and clients, families, as well as outside providers, promoting a sense of empowerment and trust.

About Innerspace Counseling:

Innerspace Counseling is a trusted provider of intensive mental health services, offering Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) services infused with Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) techniques, among others for children ages 8+, adolescents, adults, and perinatal individuals. With a team of compassionate and skilled mental health professionals, you're not alone. Innerspace Counseling strives to create a nurturing environment where healing and personal growth thrive.

