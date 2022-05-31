Innerspace Counseling is Proud to Introduce Hema Vyas, MD as Medical Director

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hema Vyas, MD has been appointed as the new medical director at Innerspace Counseling of Old Bridge, New Jersey. Dr. Vyas is a board-certified psychiatrist with over 15 years of experience working in the mental health field. Her specialty includes holistic psychiatric care for children, adolescents, and adults. The team at Innerspace Counseling is excited to have her on board and looks forward to the contributions she will make in her new role. Learn more about Dr. Hema Vyas and the rest of the dedicated staff of Innerspace Counseling at https://www.innerspacecounseling.com/about-us/our-dedicated-staff .

Most recently, Dr. Vyas served as a Psychiatrist and the Psychiatric Director in Freehold, New Jersey. While in the role for 12 years, she focused primarily on an intensive outpatient program (IOP) for children, adolescents, and adults, as well as chemical dependency psychiatric care.

In her new role as Medical Director for Innerspace Counseling, Dr. Vyas will be responsible for leading the clinical team and providing expert medical oversight of all client care. She will also work closely with the counseling staff to ensure that each client receives top-quality, comprehensive care.

Having Dr. Vyas on the team is a significant appointment for Innerspace Counseling, as it solidifies their commitment to providing the highest quality of care. Dr. Vyas's experience and expertise will be a valuable asset to the team, and they are confident that she will help them continue to provide the excellent level of care that their clients have come to expect.

Innerspace Counseling is a mental health counseling center located in Old Bridge, New Jersey. They offer a variety of counseling services for children, adolescents, and adults. Their goal is to provide comprehensive, holistic care that addresses the mind, body, and spirit.

Innerspace Counseling uses a technique known as Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) to help patients cope with difficult emotions and behaviors. DBT is a type of cognitive-behavioral therapy that focuses on building skills to manage emotions, improve relationships, and reduce self-destructive behaviors. Innerspace Counseling is proud to offer this effective treatment to its clients.

Additionally, Innerspace Counseling is proud to offer intensive outpatient programs, or IOP services, for adolescent, teen, and adult clients. These outpatient programs include three sessions per week and offer holistic support and assistance for those struggling with mental health issues.

To learn more about the services offered and treatment specialties at Innerspace Counseling, please visit https://www.innerspacecounseling.com/ .

If you or someone you know is in need of non-emergency mental health care and counseling in the Old Bridge, New Jersey area, please contact Innerspace Counseling at 732-332-8270 or visit their website at https://www.innerspacecounseling.com/contact-us to schedule an appointment.

Contact: Melissa Maranzano

[email protected]

732-332-8270

