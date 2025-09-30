Innerspace Counseling to Launch New Jersey's First In-Network OCD & Anxiety Track

The track will provide gold-standard ERP treatment in-person starting late October 2025, with virtual care statewide for children, teens, and adults.

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxiety disorders affect nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults each year, and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) impacts roughly 1 in 40 people over their lifetimes, with more than 50% of those living with OCD experiencing serious daily impairment, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Yet until now, families in New Jersey facing OCD and severe anxiety have had no in-network, specialized intensive treatment options tailored to their needs. Existing Exposure & Response Prevention (ERP) treatment programs often require patients to pay out-of-pocket, leaving many without access to the gold-standard care they deserve.

Innerspace Counseling, a leading provider of primary mental health treatment in New Jersey, is proud to close this critical gap. Beginning in late October 2025, the practice will launch the state's first in-network, in-person and virtual, Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Programs (IOP & PHP) dedicated to OCD and Anxiety Disorders, featuring ERP. This specialized track expands the practice's robust services and reinforces its vision to provide holistic wellness for all. Our caring and empowering approach places children (ages 8+), teens, and adults on a path toward long-term healing and wellness.

"For too long, families and providers have struggled to find affordable and accessible, ERP treatment for OCD and anxiety in New Jersey," said Ajita Shah, LPC, NCC, ACS, CEO and Founder of Innerspace Counseling. "We're proud to launch a program that not only meets the highest clinical standards but also removes barriers to care by partnering with major insurers."

The OCD & AnxietyTrack at Innerspace Counseling will deliver gold-standard, evidence-based treatment tailored to individuals experiencing obsessive thoughts, compulsive behaviors, panic, phobias, and related anxiety concerns. Running alongside Innerspace Counseling's successful General Mental Health Track that utilizes Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), the new track integrates ERP—the leading evidence-based approach for OCD—along with Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), cognitive-behavioral interventions, and family education.

Extensive clinical research has consistently shown that ERP is the gold-standard treatment for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and related anxiety disorders. "A comprehensive meta-analysis of 39 randomized controlled trials involving nearly 1,800 participants concluded that Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) produces large, clinically significant reductions in OCD symptoms compared to placebo, waitlist, or behavioral control conditions. The authors reported a robust effect size and strong evidence that ERP remains the most effective psychotherapy for OCD when delivered either alone or alongside medication", according to Zhou et al., 2022, Journal of Psychiatric Research. ERP helps individuals gradually face feared thoughts or situations while resisting the urge to engage in rituals, allowing the brain to relearn that anxiety naturally decreases without compulsions. Leading organizations, including the American Psychological Association and the International OCD Foundation, endorse ERP as the most effective, evidence-based approach for treating OCD.

Comprehensive Services for All Ages

Innerspace Counseling offers a full spectrum of intensive and specialty programs:

General Mental Health Track – A structured, multi-disciplinary program for mood disorders, depression, anxiety, and other primary mental health needs.

Specialized OCD & Anxiety Track – Launching October 2025 as the first in-network, in-person and virtual program of its kind in New Jersey, providing focused ERP-based treatment.

Perinatal Wellness Program Track – Innovative care designed to support pregnant and postpartum individuals experiencing anxiety, depression, or mood disorders.

Brainspotting Treatment for Trauma – Now available upon assessment and approval as part of a comprehensive treatment plan for individuals with a trauma history, helping clients access and resolve unprocessed trauma that may underlie anxiety or mood symptoms.

These services are available in person in our Old Bridge, NJ location and virtually to residents across the entire state of New Jersey, ensuring flexible, accessible care for diverse needs.

Insurance-Friendly, Family-Focused

Innerspace Counseling is in-network with most major commercial insurance plans, making high-quality intensive mental health care more accessible for families seeking comprehensive treatment within their insurance plans.

Families, providers, and referral partners can learn more or make a referral by visiting innerspacecounseling.com or calling 732-332-8270.

