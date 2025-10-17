Innerspace Counseling Welcomes Ira Hays, LCSW, as Director of Clinical Services

A Partnership that Supports Mental Health Service Expansion & Growth for New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innerspace Counseling proudly announces the addition of Ira Hays, LCSW, as Director of Clinical Services, bringing more than two decades of clinical leadership and expertise in youth and family mental health to the organization's growing suite of specialized services.

Hays will oversee Innerspace Counseling's comprehensive Primary Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Programs and Partial Hospitalization Programs (IOP & PHP), which serve children, teens, and adults using Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) as a cornerstone of care. His leadership will also guide the expansion of the agency's Perinatal Wellness Program and launch a newly created OCD & Anxiety track. The OCD & Anxiety track is launching Fall 2025 and will be New Jersey's first in-network program of its kind, utilizing the gold standard of care, Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) therapy.

"Ira's deep understanding of complex clinical presentations and his ability to match each client to the right level and type of care will elevate the precision and impact of our programs," said Ajita Shah, LPC, NCC, ACS, PMH-C, CEO and Founder at Innerspace Counseling. "His approach aligns with our vision to provide holistic wellness for all through a caring and empowering approach that puts people on a path toward long term healing and wellness."

With a strong background in clinical assessment and differential diagnosis, Hays is particularly skilled in distinguishing between school refusal, phobia, and avoidance—three presentations that can appear similar but require distinct therapeutic approaches. His expertise will help ensure that students are accurately diagnosed and placed in the most effective treatment track, improving outcomes and preventing misclassification that can delay recovery.

"Innerspace is leading the way in offering accessible, specialized mental health care," said Hays. "I'm excited to contribute to the development of programs that not only treat symptoms but also build the skills and resilience needed for long-term stability and wellness."

Through his leadership, Innerspace Counseling continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of high-quality, evidence-based intensive mental health services across New Jersey, supporting individuals from childhood through adulthood with personalized, multidisciplinary care.

About Innerspace Counseling

Innerspace Counseling, based in Old Bridge, NJ, provides comprehensive mental health services through Intensive Outpatient Programs and Partial Hospitalization Programs for children, teens, and adults. Services are available in person or virtually throughout the state. Utilizing evidence-based modalities including DBT, CBT, ERP, and Brainspotting, Innerspace offers specialized services for Mental Health, Trauma, Perinatal Wellness and OCD & Anxiety to meet diverse client needs.

Media Contact:

Melissa Maranzano

Innerspace Counseling

[email protected]

732-307-5673

https://www.innerspacecounseling.com

SOURCE Innerspace Counseling