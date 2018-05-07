According to the Company, the errors relate primarily to recording a portion of costs of goods sold in the wrong period. Additionally, the Company stated that it would also correct other errors identified during prior periods.

On May 7, 2018, InnerWorkings stock closed at $9.68. Following the press release, in after-hours trading on May 7, 2018, InnerWorkings stock traded as low as $8.45.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innerworkings-inwk-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-innerworkings-inc-following-financial-restatement-announcement-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300644088.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

