Innisfree Hotels Celebrates Pensacola Beach Being Selected The No. 1 Best Beach in the U.S.

Innisfree President and CEO Ted Ent reflects on the destination's rise as one of America's most sought-after coastal escapes, known for its vibrant food scene and top-rated hospitality.

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innisfree Hotels is celebrating Pensacola Beach's latest national recognition as the No. 1 Best Beach in the U.S. in Condé Nast Traveler's most recent Readers' Choice Awards. The accolade further cements the breathtaking Gulf Coast community as one of the country's premier beach destinations.

Known for its sugar-white sand, emerald-green water, and miles of protected shoreline, Pensacola Beach has garnered growing national attention as travelers increasingly seek authentic, less-commercialized coastal experiences that showcase nature and local culture.

"Topping this list is an incredible honor for Pensacola Beach and for everyone who helps make this destination so special," said Ted Ent, President and CEO of Innisfree Hotels. "Travelers today are looking for places with a true sense of place — somewhere they can slow down, connect with the environment, enjoy great local food, and feel part of a community. Pensacola Beach delivers that in a way that still feels authentic."

The recognition comes amid continued growth in Florida tourism and increased interest in Gulf Coast destinations that offer a more laid-back, intentional alternative to larger resort markets. Pensacola Beach continues to attract travelers drawn to walkability, outdoor recreation, local dining, and year-round coastal travel experiences.

Florida welcomed more than 143 million visitors last year, according to state tourism data, while Pensacola Beach and the surrounding region now attract approximately 2.5 million visitors annually and generate more than $2 billion in economic impact.

As one of the Gulf Coast's leading hospitality companies, Innisfree Hotels has played a significant role in the destination's continued growth and evolution through its portfolio of hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues across Pensacola Beach and the region.

"Pensacola Beach has always had all the ingredients: incredible natural resources, a strong local identity, and people who deeply care about protecting it while sharing it with others," Ent said. "What's changed is that more travelers across the country and around the world are discovering it."

For more information about Innisfree Hotels, visit innisfreecorp.com.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than 40 years, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet, and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, is consistently named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

SOURCE Innisfree Hotels