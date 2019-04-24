Innodisk with Uncompromising AIoT Solution for the Medical Field

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical technology is one of the fields where AI can bring revolutionizing breakthroughs for diagnostics, patient care, and emergency rooms. AI excels at working through enormous data sets and can draw from experiences much wider than any single doctor. But this sophisticated technology requires sufficient computational powers, and this is where the Innodisk solution excels.

Innodisk's memory solution includes a diverse portfolio of industrial-grade DRAM modules that comes with guaranteed long-term supply. Other than high-performance DDR4 modules, DDR2 and DDR3 solutions are also available in the same robust form factors. For extreme cases, conformal coating and anti-sulfuration measures are available to further protect the memory module.

Innodisk has ample experience in providing storage solutions to the medical sector. For instance, when designing an MR or CR systems, it is necessary to factor in electromagnetic interference. A special circuit design with purpose-built firmware algorithms is necessary and Innodisk has successfully customized modules with anti-magnetic properties as well as with rigid data security measures for medical devices. Innodisk can provide SSDs that offer extensive endurance and the robustness required of IoT devices in a medical setting.

One of the challenges of AIoT is keeping tabs on the many devices involved in the system. In one such case, Innodisk modified the cloud-based management tool iCAP to not only monitor the onboard component lifespan and status, but also that of the batteries in the various portable devices used at the hospital. This way, all devices are kept under one umbrella that is easily accessed through any computer, phone or tablet with a compatible browser.

Another aspect of adding devices is the need for adding additional ways of communication between the devices themselves. This is easily achievable through Innodisk's expansion cards. This way, medical devices can easily add new ports that offer additional LAN, display, PoE, USB capabilities.

