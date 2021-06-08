Innoforce Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO International Digital Convention

HANGZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoforce Pharmaceuticals ("Innoforce"), an innovation and partnership-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announces that the company is participating in the BIO International Digital Convention (BIO Digital) being held from June 10-18, 2021. BIO Digital is the largest life science partnering event globally, drawing over 7,000 attendees from over 4,000 companies.

During the conference, Innoforce will be meeting with executives to explore partnership opportunities, including global manufacturing services or APAC regional-focused licensing, JVs, and equity investments, where Innoforce can leverage its core capabilities to develop advanced therapies and technology platforms. Innoforce will also introduce its end-to-end CDMO services for cell & gene therapy products. Through its announced joint venture with ThermoFisher Scientific, it will provide CDMO services for antibody and protein drugs.

Dr. Yuling Li, Innoforce's CEO, said, "We are excited to attend our first BIO Digital Partnering Conference. As we continue establishing world-class biologics development and manufacturing capabilities to serve global markets at our campus in Hangzhou, China, and offices in Rockville, Maryland, we expect to have a productive conference. Innoforce looks forward to enabling and accelerating innovation of breakthrough medicines, including advanced cell & gene therapies."

Conference attendees may schedule a meeting with Innoforce's corporate development team through the conference's partnering system https://tinyurl.com/INFBIO2021 or by contacting Ken Carter, Head of Corporate Development [email protected].

About Innoforce

Innoforce's main operation in China is located within the Hangzhou Airport Economic Zone and is the Hangzhou Bay Biotech Valley's core enterprise. Innoforce's U.S. office is located at 2277 Research Boulevard, Suite 250, Rockville, MD 20850. The core team, led by Dr. Guo-Liang Yu, Chairman, and Dr. Yuling Li, CEO, has extensive experience in technology innovation, product development, business operations, and commercial development from Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies. Innoforce establishes global product development and biomanufacturing capabilities to facilitate the development and commercialization of innovative medicines and provide venture management expertise, product development guidance, manufacturing capabilities, R&D capabilities, and equity investment to select partners. The first phase of the Innoforce campus in Hangzhou will cover 21 acres. Its facilities meet international GMP standards for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, plasmid DNA, viral vectors, cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and bioprocess development.

