Innospec Inc. Raises Record $315,000 for PenFed Foundation at Annual Golf Fundraisers

News provided by

PenFed Foundation

26 Sep, 2023, 10:08 ET

Funds support programs to champion veterans through investment, education and advocacy

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innospec Inc. raised a record $315,000 for the PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, at its two annual golf tournaments.

"Innospec is the gold standard for its corporate philanthropy and compassion," said President of The PenFed Foundation Andrea McCarren. "The company has raised more than $1.4 million for our Foundation and truly demonstrates to the nation what it means to support those who serve. We are so grateful for their patriotism and partnership in helping our military heroes."

Continue Reading
Innospec Inc. Raises Record $315,000 for PenFed Foundation at Annual Golf Fundraisers.
Innospec Inc. Raises Record $315,000 for PenFed Foundation at Annual Golf Fundraisers.
PenFed Foundation Ambassador Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Retired) Francis M. Beaudette, PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck, President of Innospec Oilfield Services Tom Entwistle, with Vice President at Allied Solutions LLC Joseph Culloo.
PenFed Foundation Ambassador Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Retired) Francis M. Beaudette, PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck, President of Innospec Oilfield Services Tom Entwistle, with Vice President at Allied Solutions LLC Joseph Culloo.
President of The PenFed Foundation Andrea McCarren, President of Innospec Oilfield Services Tom Entwistle and VP Marketing of Innospec Oilfield Services Sheila Young.
President of The PenFed Foundation Andrea McCarren, President of Innospec Oilfield Services Tom Entwistle and VP Marketing of Innospec Oilfield Services Sheila Young.

Innospec's annual golf fundraisers attract hundreds of golfers and raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the PenFed Foundation each year. This year, the 9th annual Innospec Oilfield Service Golf Invitational was hosted at The Woodlands Country Club in Woodlands, Texas and the 27th Annual Innospec Fuel Specialties was hosted at Lone Tree Golf Club in Lone Tree, Colorado. The proceeds from this year's golf tournaments raise Innospec Inc's total contribution to the PenFed Foundation to more than $1.4 million since 2007.

"Innospec is so proud to support the powerful mission of The PenFed Foundation," said President of Innospec Oilfield Services Tom Entwistle. "Every year, we aim to make this golf tournament a thrilling and joyful event, all while maintaining a deep sense of gratitude for the courageous men and women who protect our nation and preserve the cherished liberties we hold."

Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation can visit PenFedFoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation
Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation

Also from this source

Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Retired) Francis M. Beaudette Named Ambassador at PenFed Foundation

PenFed Foundation Raises Nearly $1 Million for Veterans and Military Community at 20th Annual Military Heroes Golf Classic

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.