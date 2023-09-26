Funds support programs to champion veterans through investment, education and advocacy

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innospec Inc. raised a record $315,000 for the PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, at its two annual golf tournaments.

"Innospec is the gold standard for its corporate philanthropy and compassion," said President of The PenFed Foundation Andrea McCarren. "The company has raised more than $1.4 million for our Foundation and truly demonstrates to the nation what it means to support those who serve. We are so grateful for their patriotism and partnership in helping our military heroes."

Innospec Inc. Raises Record $315,000 for PenFed Foundation at Annual Golf Fundraisers. PenFed Foundation Ambassador Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Retired) Francis M. Beaudette, PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck, President of Innospec Oilfield Services Tom Entwistle, with Vice President at Allied Solutions LLC Joseph Culloo. President of The PenFed Foundation Andrea McCarren, President of Innospec Oilfield Services Tom Entwistle and VP Marketing of Innospec Oilfield Services Sheila Young.

Innospec's annual golf fundraisers attract hundreds of golfers and raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the PenFed Foundation each year. This year, the 9th annual Innospec Oilfield Service Golf Invitational was hosted at The Woodlands Country Club in Woodlands, Texas and the 27th Annual Innospec Fuel Specialties was hosted at Lone Tree Golf Club in Lone Tree, Colorado. The proceeds from this year's golf tournaments raise Innospec Inc's total contribution to the PenFed Foundation to more than $1.4 million since 2007.

"Innospec is so proud to support the powerful mission of The PenFed Foundation," said President of Innospec Oilfield Services Tom Entwistle. "Every year, we aim to make this golf tournament a thrilling and joyful event, all while maintaining a deep sense of gratitude for the courageous men and women who protect our nation and preserve the cherished liberties we hold."

Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation can visit PenFedFoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

