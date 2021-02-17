Innovaccer Expands Executive Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, recently announced the expansion of its leadership team with two new executives, adding decades of experience and additional leadership capacity to support the company's rapid growth and diversification. Innovaccer's newest executives include Andy Burtis, Chief Marketing Officer, and Dan Guggenheim, Chief Legal Officer.

As Innovaccer's Chief Marketing Officer, Andy Burtis will lead the evolution of Innovaccer's brand strategy, while also driving the company's product marketing, content marketing, and demand generation activities. Andy has more than 20 years of experience in B2B marketing, including CMO roles at C3.ai and Bugcrowd, and executive leadership roles at McKesson and Oracle. During his 13 years at McKesson as SVP of Corporate Marketing, Andy led the company's brand repositioning, creating a compelling new brand narrative to better engage customers, prospects, and employees. He also led the coordination and alignment of McKesson's marketing activities across business units and geographies to strengthen brand equity and improve global marketing effectiveness.

Joining as Chief Legal Officer, Dan Guggenheim will lead the legal team and focus on refining Innovaccer's privacy and data compliance practices to help Innovaccer support its customers in meeting their operational and regulatory requirements and delivering high-quality care to their patients. Before joining Innovaccer, Dan served as the Deputy General Counsel at Hill Physicians Medical Group. Dan also held corporate leadership roles in McKesson's General Counsel Organization. He has guided the development and delivery of data-driven healthcare services and information exchange among physicians, hospitals, health plans, and application service providers. His extensive background in regulatory law will assist Innovaccer's efforts in multiple areas.

"With our vision to help healthcare care as one, we recognize a great opportunity for leveraging data and technology to help our customers deliver optimal outcomes," said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer. "We are excited to welcome Andy and Dan and are confident that their collective healthcare leadership expertise will be instrumental to Innovaccer's goal to deliver even greater value to our clients and help them drive excellent results."

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in Population Health Management and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers, and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

