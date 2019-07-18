Innovaccer, the Leading Data Activation Company, Strengthens Its Solution for Medicare Advantage Plans to Assist Them in Achieving 5-Star Ratings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMS has projected that Medicare Advantage enrollment will reach an "all-time high" in 2019 with 22.6 million Medicare beneficiaries, given the unprecedented growth. Medicare Advantage plans are one of the frontline players in the push for value-based care and need to gear up to achieve an excellent care ecosystem for their members with the best clinical and financial outcomes.

In order to achieve this goal, Medicare Advantage plans require complete data control to monitor the health of their patient population and plug care and coding gaps. The lack of access to real-time insights can impact the quality of care delivered and HEDIS scores of MA plans, as well as end up deteriorating their Star Ratings, and in turn, their overall revenue.

To assist Medicare Advantage plans in eliminating these complications and achieve the top Star Ratings, Innovaccer Inc., the leading San Francisco-based data activation company, has strengthened its solution for Medicare Advantage plans. The solution for MA plans is a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to solve all grassroots challenges to empower MA plans to ensure healthier patients and increased profits.

The solution provides MA plans with a single data system to enable real-time access to healthcare information on any FHIR-based app. Along with this, the artificially intelligent care management workflows enable MA plans to implement customized care plans for members. The solution also empowers providers with point-of-care insights and relevant data all at one place to help them plug care and coding gaps in real-time and enhance provider-patient interaction.

Additionally, MA plans can leverage this solution to proactively reach out to their members and keep them engaged in their well-being. The solution is focused on empowering MA plans to deliver better performance and patient experience with greater efficiency.

Recently, Innovaccer assisted a leading Puerto Rico-based healthcare information technology company to enhance the Star Rating of their Medicare Advantage plans by integrating their disparate data sources and streamlining their approach to closing gaps in care. They tracked the gaps in the network and prioritized patients that needed Annual Wellness Visits. Over 15,000 unique members were captured, and they were able to improve their Star Rating from 3.5 to 4.5.

"Medicare Advantage is one of the fastest-growing programs and has an immense potential to dramatically improve healthcare outcomes and bring down costs," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer Inc. "We believe that right insights at the right time are essential for the success of value-based care and we hope to keep equipping MA plans with that ability."

Innovaccer recently launched its Solution for ACOs to enable ACOs' seamless transition to value-based care, Outreach Management solution to streamline patient-provider collaboration at each step of care delivery, the Pediatric Care Management solution to bring together information that spans across multiple venues, clinicians, and stages of life, and the revolutionary AI-assisted SDOH Management solution to address the social determinants of health.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect by righting the wrongs of healthcare technology, doing away with long-standing problems and replacing them with ideal solutions. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the US across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's solutions have successfully activated data for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has offices all over the United States and Asia.

