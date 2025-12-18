Innovating Diagnostics and What's Next

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, has released Episode 54 of its Science Bytes podcast, featuring Jonathan Siegrist, PhD, Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Technology Officer at QuidelOrtho. Dr. Siegrist is a recognized leader in molecular diagnostics and biomedical engineering, driving innovation and next-generation diagnostic solutions.

Key insights include:

QuidelOrtho Science Bytes Episode 54 Jonathan Siegrist, PhD, Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Technology Officer, QuidelOrtho

Faster cardiac care: High-sensitivity troponin testing accelerates diagnosis and treatment for cardiac patients.

Non-invasive solutions: New assays enhance gastrointestinal health without invasive procedures.

Rapid response: Combo tests help clinicians manage respiratory surges efficiently.

Next-gen diagnostics: Advances in molecular platforms, informatics and AI enable smarter, more personalized care.

Innovation at scale: R&D strategies are shaping diagnostics to meet global healthcare challenges.

In the episode titled "2025 Diagnostic Trends and Innovations," Dr. Siegrist joins host Josh Casey to explore the transformative technologies redefining patient care. From high-sensitivity troponin testing for faster cardiac decisions to non-invasive assays improving gastrointestinal health, rapid combo tests for respiratory surges, and advances in molecular diagnostics, informatics and AI – these innovations are streamlining workflows, guiding timely decisions and improving outcomes across the continuum of care.

This episode highlights how cutting-edge research and collaboration are driving diagnostic breakthroughs that empower clinicians and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

The QuidelOrtho Science Bytes podcast is available on major streaming platforms and at: https://www.quidelortho.com/global/en/resources/podcasts/quidelortho-science-bytes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Science Bytes Podcast ("Podcast") of QuidelOrtho Corporation ("QuidelOrtho") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are any statement contained herein that is not strictly historical, including, but not limited to, QuidelOrtho's commercial and other strategic goals, and related assumptions, including research & development initiatives, and other future plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "might," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "goal," "project," "strategy," "future," "continue," "aim," "strive," "seek" or similar words, expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of QuidelOrtho's management as of the date of this Podcast and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements: failure to exercise the option to acquire or complete the proposed acquisition of LEX Diagnostics on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to LEX Diagnostics' ability to secure FDA clearance and satisfy other customary closing conditions and provisions; inability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; and delays in the development of or failures or delays in the receipt of approvals for new or enhanced products. Additional risks and factors are discussed in QuidelOrtho's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), including under Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Form 10-K. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events because these statements are based on assumptions that may not come true and are speculative by their nature. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to QuidelOrtho and speak only as of the date of this Podcast. QuidelOrtho undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information or time-sensitive information included in this Podcast, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, delivering fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to lab, clinic to hospital. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

