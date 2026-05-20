Innovating Peptide Manufacturing Through Modular Design and Process Intensification, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how modular process and facility design enable flexible, scalable peptide manufacturing, allowing standardized production modules to be configured and replicated according to peptide complexity, synthesis strategy and volume evolution. Attendees will see how a modular "scale‑out" approach reduces technical and investment risk, shortens expansion timelines and improves asset utilization compared with traditional large, fixed manufacturing units. The featured speakers will discuss how modular architectures support continuous innovation, enabling the progressive integration of new technologies such as process intensification, automation, green chemistry solutions and advanced containment without disrupting existing operations. The speakers will also share real-world lessons from the modular expansion of a site in Malmö, illustrating how modular manufacturing simplifies technology transfer, accelerates time to market and builds long‑term resilience for peptide pharma manufacturing platforms.

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing peptide complexity, broader portfolio diversity and rapidly changing volume requirements are placing growing constraints on conventional peptide manufacturing models. At the same time, manufacturers are expected to integrate new technologies, improve sustainability and accelerate development timelines without compromising robustness or regulatory compliance.

This webinar examines how modular process and facility design can be applied to modern peptide manufacturing to enable scalable, flexible and innovation‑ready production platforms. The discussion will focus on the use of standardized manufacturing modules for critical unit operations that can be configured to specific peptide synthesis strategies, including SPPS‑based, hybrid and intensified processes.

Using a modular expansion in Malmö as a concrete industrial case study, the speakers will illustrate how a modular architecture supports scale‑out concepts, simplifies technology transfer and enables the progressive integration of innovation such as process intensification, automation and sustainability‑driven sub‑modules. The session will also address the impact of modularity on speed to IND, asset utilization and long‑term manufacturing resilience.

Register for this webinar to learn how peptide manufacturing can be improved through modular design, faster scale-up and more efficient technology transfer.

Join experts from PolyPeptide Group, Christelle Bobier, Director, Global Process Design and Manufacturing Technology; and Olof Persson, Global Process Design Engineer, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Innovating Peptide Manufacturing Through Modular Design and Process Intensification.

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