Reduce Clinical Trial Site Burden Through Better Workflows and Fewer Delays, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into where sites feel the most friction across areas like visit management, assessments, travel and payments. Attendees will learn about the role of technology and how to create the most value for stakeholders across the clinical trial lifecycle. The featured speakers will discuss how a unified approach to IRT, eCOA and patient payments can ease the administrative workload and operational risk.

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's clinical research sites are under growing pressure to do more with less, juggling complex protocols and disconnected systems and processes. This webinar explores how a simpler, more connected technology approach can reduce friction across the clinical site workflow and help trials move faster with less operational burden.

The session examines common site challenges across visit management, assessments, travel and payments, along with sponsor efforts to improve the site experience. It will show how tools such as eCOA, IRT and patient payment workflows can work together more effectively to support a more unified clinical trial journey.

Attendees will learn where clinical sites experience the most friction, how technology decisions affect value across the trial lifecycle and how a unified approach can reduce administrative workload and operational risk.

Register for this webinar to learn how a simpler technology approach can improve the clinical site experience and support faster, better trials.

Join Daniela Duffett, Andrés Escallón and Kathy Kohler for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reduce Clinical Site Burden Through Better Workflows and Fewer Delays.

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